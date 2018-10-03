Elizabethtown Social Center

Would you like to try platform tennis? A free beginner platform tennis clinic will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Elizabethtown Social Center platform court on Lawrence Way.

Experienced platform tennis players, led by founding platform member Linda Rockefeller, will offer a demo game and teach the basics at the clinic. Equipment is provided; no experience with racket sports is necessary.

Clinic participants who wish to become first-time platform members will receive a discount for the 2018/19 season by signing up that day: $25 off a single membership or $50 off the family rate.

A single platform membership is regularly $135 until Nov. 1. After that date, the fee is $160. The family rate applies to all members of a household and is regularly $250; after Nov. 1, it is $300.

Jessica Green will offer her next free computer basics class on Wednesday at 1 p.m. She will discuss basic computer terms, security features, maintenance tools and basic internet and computer safety.

This includes identifying malicious websites, solicitous emails posing to be about serious or personal issues and downloaded software which can be infested and hide itself from detection. These are important issues to learn about, and she is excited to bring them to your attention and help you learn how to be the boss of your PC.

The Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club meets on Thursday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. to begin planning their annual Greens Tea fundraiser for local emergency services.

They will begin making ornaments which will be sold at the Dec. 7 event. All craft supplies are provided.

All are welcome at garden club!

Bring a bagged lunch; coffee and dessert are provided. Contact Louise vonBrockdorff at 518-962-4095 for more information.

Yoga this week includes Karin DeMuro’s Monday class at 4:30 p.m. and Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness,” at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

For more information about Elizabethtown Social Center programming, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 518-873-6408.