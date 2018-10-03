The war drags on | Turning back the pages

One hundred years ago, October 1918

The war drags on

The government fuel administration has announced that it is possible that a ban on automobile pleasure driving on Sunday may be ordered to be curtailed shortly. There have been very few automobiles seen out on Sunday as of late because of the strict fuel ration.

(Note – Two other items rationed by the government that caused Americans pain during World War I were sugar and coal.)

Parents suffer pain

Clarence Tracey, of Indian Lake, is missing in action according to information from the government that was received by his parents.

The report says that he has been unaccounted for since July 26, 1918 and he is the very first boy from Indian Lake reported in the casualty list. He went to France last spring with “G” company, 38th infantry.

In other war news, Smith M. Harrington has given up his position in Buffalo and came home to Warrensburgh in his snazzy King roadster, which he drove across the state to stay with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Byron D. Harrington.

Smith expects to be called into the army soon, donning Uncle Sam’s khaki and getting into the present day big difficulty with the Kaiser and his merciless minions.

Smith Harrington is the brother of Private Carroll D. Harrington who died recently on Oct. 19, 1918 in New Jersey of the Spanish Influenza.

Pain in the thumb

Delbert L. Everts, of Thurman, was arrested on the complaint of Nelson Spaulding, an aged veteran of the Civil War, also of Thurman, on a charge of assault in the second degree. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Seth Bunker and after an examination, was held to await the action of the grand jury, which meets in October at Lake George.

Everts is alleged to have brutally beaten the aged soldier and also to have savagely bitten the man’s thumb. The trouble is said to have started in a dispute over the location of a line fence. Bail is fixed at $500.

One boy killed, one injured

William King, of Lake George, was killed Thursday night, Sept. 19, 1918, when a motorcycle he was riding collided with an automobile driven by J.M. Patterson, of Glens Falls.

Kenyon Morehouse, also of Lake George, who was riding with King on the motorcycle, had an arm broken and suffered a severe nervous shock. Morehouse is the son of Mrs. A.M. Morehouse, of Warrensburgh.

Mr. King, who died from a fractured skull, is survived by his wife and Anna King, his daughter.

Mary Richards is mourned

Mary Richards, widow of State Senator Rowland C. Richards, of Elizabethtown, died suddenly the morning of Sept. 23, 1918 at The Elms, in the village of Warrensburgh, the home of her sister, Miss Clara B. Richards.

She had been ill there about three weeks, suffering from a general breakdown due principally to severe exertions in Red Cross work in which she had been deeply interested since this country has been at war, devoting practically all of her Elizabethtown home and her time to the war work.

Thinking that a period of rest would enable her to recuperate, she came to her sister’s home, which was also her home practically all her life before her marriage to the late Senator Kellogg some twenty years ago when she was well into her 40’s. Monday morning, after only a slight exertion, she fell back upon her pillow and with a slight gasp, expired.

The Richards Free Library, one of the most highly prized institutions of Warrensburgh, was a free gift to the town by Mrs. Kellogg and Miss Richards. The funeral was held Sept. 26, 1918 at the Church of the Holy Cross, where the deceased was baptized, confirmed and married. The body was taken to Elizabethtown for burial.

(Update – Mary and Clara Richards were the granddaughters of Warrensburgh pioneer and distillery owner, Pelatiah Richards, a landowner who once owned more than 100 acres of land between Main Street and Hackensack Mountain. His stately home once stood in the north end of today’s Tops grocery story parking lot before it burned some years ago.

The girls’ parents were Samuel T. and Mary Burhans Richards, and their family home, “The Elms,” was built around 1840 by Thomas S. Gray, and it is still standing today in the heart of town. Today it is known as “The Pillars.” The house has extensive history.)

Sweet and sour notes

One of the large maple trees in front of the Griffing Homestead was cut down having become a dead one. It was operated upon by a tree surgeon several years ago and its life was somewhat prolonged by the filling of a large cavity with cement but it wasn’t meant to live.

(Update – This property is now the 1833 Merrill Magee House, once a farmhouse, at 3 Hudson St. Today, the trees that are there at present have grown a lot in the past few years and they have indeed presided over a lot of Warrensburgh history.)

Thought for the day, “In every age ‘the good old days’ were a myth. No one ever thought they were good at the time. For every age has consisted of crises that seemed intolerable to the people who lived through them.” — Brooks Atkinson, 1951.

