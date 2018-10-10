Boy shoots brother | Turning back the pages

One hundred years ago — October 1918

BOY SHOOTS BROTHER

Roy Springer, 5 years old, was accidentally shot and killed by his 15 year old brother, Harold Springer, on Saturday morning, Oct. 28, 1918 at their home in Call Street in the Town of Luzerne, about three miles east of Corinth.

The older boy was planning to go hunting and reached up to take down a shot gun from the wall, where it was suspended. He thought it wasn’t loaded and while handling it touched the trigger. The contents of the gun entered the lower part of the little boy’s face, killing him instantly.

The boy was terrified when he realized he had killed his brother and mounted his bicycle, rode to Corinth and told Isaac Densmore, an undertaker, what he had done. A coroner was notified and went to the scene of the reported death.

After an investigation, he pronounced the shooting accidental.

The parents of the children, Mr. and Mrs. Hiram Springer, were not at home at the time when the accident occurred. There were several other children about the house, but none of them were hurt.

RAMPAGING SPANISH INFLUENZA

Is the mysterious infection known as the Spanish Influenza a new kind of German offensive?

Is this new disease, which has already killed hundreds and stricken thousands of our soldiers and civilians, a new war offensive?

If not, how did it happen that this epidemic appeared so suddenly and extensively in such widely scattered cities and army camps throughout the country?

Smitten as from a bolt from a clear sky, thousands of Americans have been suddenly prostrated in many widely separated parts of the country during the past 10 days of October 1918 by a disease which is called, apparently for want of a better name, “Spanish Influenza.”

Will we ever know the true story behind this dreadful scourge that has cut down so many people in their prime of life?

ANIMALS SUFFER PAINFUL DEATH

Chloride of lime mixed with garbage collected in Glens Falls and the vicinity, and fed to hogs owned by Alfred Sweet of Glendale Farm between Glens Falls and Lake George, resulted in the painful death of 117 hogs valued at $3,500.

Some of the animals died from the effects of the poison and others were shot to end their sufferings.

All of the large number of hogs on the farm were not owned by Mr. Sweet and were not fed with the poisonous food — but if such had been the case, the death toll would have been much worse, in the neighborhood of $10,000.

TOWN LANDSCAPE ALTERED

Town of Warrensburgh Superintendent of Highways Ralph Brown is cutting down the knoll on Elm Street, between the News office and Frank W. Smith’s residence to ease the grade for teams and autos.

(Update: The News office was on Elm Street behind the bandstand. Frank Smith’s house once stood on the lot where historians Sandi and Steve Parisi’s house, at 46 Elm St., stands today.)

LEGAL NOTICE

I hereby forbid Charles S. Wood, of North Creek, from removing or molesting anything on the premises bought in the Town of Chester from Edward G. Ball until I get my share of the property.

— Mrs. Hattie Ball, North River.

BAD WINTER FOR GINSENG

Andrew Lackey, a prominent merchant of Johnsburgh and an honored veteran of the Civil War, was formerly extensively engaged in growing ginseng for the Chinese market, but the severe cold last winter killed his beds and for the time being ended his activities in that direction.

HOTEL MAN SUCCUMBS

Cornelius Murphy, proprietor of Hotel Atateka, at Friends Lake, Chestertown — one of the most popular summer resorts in this section — died at his home on Oct. 2, 1918 in his 82nd year.

He was man of sterling character and intense patriotism and his death is a great loss to the community where he has made his home for many years.

Mr. Murphy leaves a widow, one son and eight daughters.

SWEET AND SOUR NOTES

Autumn begins Sept. 23, 1918 when the sun crosses the equinoctial line. Look out for it!

More than two million pieces of chewing gum have been ordered by the War Department for the men on the front lines.

These gasless Sundays make the man with a fine team of horses and a spic and span carriage chuckle to himself.

Many saloons are preparing to discontinue business between now and the first of December, 1918 when the new ban on beer takes effect.

The Warrensburgh Woolen Mill Company’s dam is undergoing repairs which were made necessary by havoc wrought by the ice last winter.

Ralph Pasco, son of Wyman Pasco, 1 year old, died Sept. 19, 1918, after an illness of bowel trouble.

Ralph Daggett, of North Thurman, went to Bakerstown on Sunday, Sept. 15, 1918 to work in the lumber woods for William Murphy. (Update: Over the years I have had many inquiries about Ralph Daggett. I hear that he was a very big man and was quite an interesting character.)

If you want a thoroughly dependable cast iron stove that will cook and bake perfectly, choose a Royal Bride range for $49 at Burger’s Store at 26 Warren St., Glens Falls. Nothing down, 50 cents weekly.

