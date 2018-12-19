Turning Back the Pages

One hundred years ago — December 1918

CONTAGIOUS DISEASE RETURNS TO AREA

The Spanish Influenza has once again broken out in Warrensburgh. About thirty new cases have been reported, but the dreadful pestilence seems to have assumed a much milder form than in its first visit some time ago. None of the patients at present are in a serious condition and recovery seems to be more rapid than it was before.

Senator James A. Emerson is the most prominent victim of the present outbreak. He was taken ill when he recently returned from a business trip out of town. Dr. James E. Goodman has been caring for him.

The home of Frank Hastings, on Horicon Avenue, has been hit hard by the disease. Hastings, his wife and seven children have all been prostrated at the same time.

The Warrensburgh High School has once again been closed by the board of education on Monday morning, Dec. 16, 1918 as a precautionary measure.

It has been reported that there are many cases in the Lake George area and there has been several deaths in Newcomb. There are also a number of serious cases in Athol.

It is more than probable that the disease will prevail for the entire winter. An epidemic of influenza has visited this country since 1647. Although the present epidemic is called “Spanish Influenza,” there is no reason to believe that it came from Spain as some writers believe that it originally came from the Orient.

WORLD WAR I OVER, WORLD IS LEFT IN TATTERS

The end of the dreadful war which started in 1914 came to its official end when the armistice was signed on Nov. 10, 1918 but the world will be long in recovery.

The war actually started on June 28, 1914 with the assassination of the heir to the Habsburg throne, Franz Ferdinand, at Sarajevo. The origins of the war lay in the reaction of world powers to the ambitions of the German Empire after 1871.

In the USA alone, our casualties as of date are a total of 236,117, with 1,160 men missing in action and 179,625 wounded. The war has left scars that may never be completely healed.

HEALING WILL BE SLOW COMING

There are tens of thousands of wounded men in our army hospitals and every returning transport and hospital ship brings more thousands. Many of these men will be in hospitals for months, some of them for a year or more, before they are sufficiently recovered to be discharged from the army.

These men need books. They need books more than they need anything else except surgical care and nursing. The O. Henry books are in constant demand with scant supply and there are never enough copies of Mark Twain’s “Tom Sawyer,” to go around.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

An urgent call to the public for knitted goods for our servicemen has been received by the Red Cross to meet the demand of garments since the beginning of cold weather. The Glens Falls Chapter of the Red Cross has allotted 1,400 pairs of socks and 750 sweaters to be turned in during December 1918.

Another problem is the stiff regulations regarding the hoarding of sugar, flour and other foodstuffs which is in full force. The allotment is four pounds of sugar per person per month.

DOCTOR HOME FROM THE WAR

First Lt. John M. Griffin, who has been in the army since early in November 1918 in the Medical Officers Training Corps at Camp Greenleaf, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, received his discharge on Monday, Dec. 24, 1918 and came home at once to receive the hearty greetings and congratulations from his town full of friends.

Before resuming his medical practice here he will immediately, after the holiday season, go to New York City and take a post graduate course of about six weeks.

BUTCHERING TIME AT HAND

Butchering hogs seems to be the order of the day in Horicon.

In Chestertown, William H. Tennyson has dressed sixty pigs for local raisers to date. He sold three pure bred pigs to Arthur W. Perry to which milk and corn had been fed. They were killed on Dec. 12, 1918 and the largest one weighed 304 pounds.

Harvey Bolster butchered one that was eight months old that tipped the scales at 403 pounds.

SWEET AND SOUR NOTES

“The thaw,” which lasted for most of the last week of December 1918, with fog and rain, removed all of the snow except in sheltered spots and now all the transportation is done by wagon.

(Note – Automobiles were traditionally stored and put away for the winter months in those days.)

Miss Florence Truman, of Chestertown, left recently for New Haven, Connecticut and Walter Mead assumed the care of her St. Bernard dog, Bessie Truman.

William “Bill” Hadden, son of Harriett Hadden, of Warrensburgh, arrived home Dec. 22, 1918 from Dayton, Ohio on furlough. Bill is in the aviation field and expects to be in the service for six months longer. Truman Bills, of Athol, is also home on furlough.

Hotel and saloon men are of the opinion that the price of beer will soon be raised to 10 cents a glass, double the present rate.

An eight ounce glass, with a good sized collar, is now sold for five cents and it is expected that when the price goes up to 10 cents, a twelve ounce dose will be given with probably a lower collar.

- Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal/Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 518-623-2210.