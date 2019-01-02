Mother Nature charges in | Turning Back the Pages

Mother Nature charges in

The first snow of the season came on Monday night, Dec. 2, 1963 when six inches fell from the sky, transforming the landscape of the village and the surrounding mountains into a pristine white wonderland, but it brought misery to motorists.

A party of successful hunters returned to their homes on Sunday, Dec. 1, 1963. They were Fred Martin; Barry Aldrich; Douglas Wilde and son, John Wilde; and Robert Moulton, all of Warrensburg; Charles Wilde, of Bolton; Howard Andrus, of Corinth; and Raymond Needham, of Athol. Kenneth Alger shot a fine deer.

Boys head off for camp

Columnist Bill Roden and his buddy, John Magee, of Chestertown, headed out to go hunting recently in the Adirondack hunting grounds at the Old Log Drivers Camp No. 2, on the Hudson River, in a drenching downpour. John Little and his son, of Chestertown, had a good warm up fire going at the camp when they got there.

John Magee had the traditional big pot of his famous spaghetti sauce on hand to simmer on the wood burning stove for the next 24 hours in readiness for the evening meal the next day.

Spruce tree leaving town

A 60 foot Norway spruce tree is being prepared for transportation to New York City where it will be erected as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

This Adirondack tree may now be seen across from the Town of Chester dump on the Landon Hill Road, between Chestertown and Pottersville.

New license plate law

The 1964 license plates for passenger and commercial vehicles went on sale in the new Warren County Center, on Monday, Dec. 2, 1963, County Clerk Sidney VanDusen announced.

Motorists this year, for the first time, will have only one plate on their cars compared to the two which usually are issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles. It is unlawful now to leave an expired plate on the front of the vehicle.

Northway stretch to open

Northbound lanes of the new Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87), between Gurney Lane, north of Glens Falls and Luzerne Road (Route 9N), south of Lake George, will be opened to traffic on Dec. 23, 1963 in time for Christmas holiday traffic.

Planning board members resign

The Warrensburg Planning Board Commission resigned in a body on Tuesday night, Dec. 10, 1963, in a protest against what it called the failure of the town board to utilize its services in reaching decisions on land use.

A letter signed by all five members of the commission specified two major points on which its opinion had not been asked. This was the recent adoption of the junkyard ordinance and the selection of a site for the proposed new town hall.

The letter was read aloud to the board by Roy Randall. He said, “We feel we have been treated very badly” and that none of the members would consider withdrawing their resignations. Randall was accompanied by Gilbert J. Potter and Anthony Muratori. Chairman Richard Kline and P. Raymond Keyes were unable to attend the meeting.

Priest attacked by fanatic

Many Warrensburg residents were shocked on Dec. 3, 1963, to hear of the bludgeoning of Monsignor Rev. Francis X. Fitzgibbon, by a religious fanatic and former mental patient which took place while he was saying mass for the nuns in the Convent of Christ the King Church, Springfield Gardens, Queens.

Rev. Fitzgibbon has been a yearly guest of Ashes Hotel for over 35 years and is well known to many here. He is slightly improved but is still in critical condition.

Sweet and sour notes

Warrensburg celebrated her sesquicentennial (1813-1963), 150 year anniversary.

The Warren Inn, in Warrensburg, served a traditional big turkey feast on Thanksgiving with all of the fixings and dessert for $2.75 per person and $1.50 for children.

Les Cavanaugh will be playing his accordion at the Warren Inn every Sunday afternoon and everyone is invited to come and sing along. Pizza and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Katherina Kasner, 53, of Lake George was killed on Dec. 16, 1963 on the Truesdale Hill Road, Lake George, in a two-car collision. She was buried in St. Ceceila’s Cemetery, Warrensburg.

Mr. and Mrs. J. Philip Sullivan, of Friends Lake, are the parents of a fine boy, Patrick Michael Sullivan, born Nov. 20, 1963 at the Glens Falls Hospital. Mr. Sullivan is employed at the Emerson National Bank in Warrensburg.

Pete Prespare has announced that there will be an increase in his local taxi fare rates and all calls will henceforth be 75 cents for each trip.

Don Stone’s Garage, on Lower Main Street, Warrensburg, has been purchased by John Taylor, of Brooklyn, and The Glen, it has been announced by Florence Carrington, representing Najer Realty, and on Jan. 3, 1964, he will take possession. Stone will continue with him for about six weeks.

