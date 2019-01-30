STRANGE QUESTIONS UNANSWERED

Recently, I was reading a very old copy of the Warrensburgh Historical Quarterly and I came across an article written by Warrensburg historian John Hastings.

John, a longtime valued member of the Warrensburgh Historical Society, is one of the four sons of the late Abbie Davis Hastings who has written several memorable books about growing up near Warrensburg and Lake George in the early 1900’s.

She died Feb. 14, 2018 at the age of 103 years and possessed a remarkable memory. Abbie was a lovely lady!

GOLD IN THESE HILLS

John’s article concerned several near long-forgotten mineral mines in this area whose owners all swore that they had struck a bonanza. I really don’t think that any of them discovered much of anything of real value, but there was always a lot of hoopla at the time of the so-called discovery.

For many years, I lived nearly on top of the one mine in this area that will always be a mystery that I think will never be solved. Many people tried to get to the real facts in the case, but no one, to my knowledge, has ever got to the root of the story.

STARKS GOLD MINE

This ghostly place today, is directly across from the town landfill road on the east side of the highway on the “Chester Road.” During the years that I lived there, the mine was a ways up the mountainside just behind my flower garden.

When I moved there in 1959, I definitely remember a small, one room dilapidated shack down by the highway that was torn down by the town shortly after I moved there. My husband told me that was where the deceased owner of the mine, Lyman Stark, had lived and operated his gold mine from.

EXCITING DISCOVERY

John wrote that a few years before 1893, there was considerable excitement over the alleged discovery of gold that Stark had discovered in a mine about 200 feet long which contained “large nuggets of almost pure gold” along the entire floor of the cave.

He went on to say that by the spring of 1893, his plans were to “resolve the nuggets into pure gold by boiling them in a kettle of acid in about the same way that maple sugar is made.”

Seven years later, another article appeared in the Warrensburgh News where Starks claimed that there were gold, silver, lead and iron in his cave. His latest discovery was an immense deposit of diamonds, which could be “scooped up by the shovel full from the floor of the cave.”

John D. Nutting, of Glens Falls, arrived in Warrensburgh in 1897 with a brand new pick-axe which he planned to use to prospect gold and said that he believed that extensive deposits were present in this area similar to those found in the Klondike region.

LOOKING FOR LYMAN STARK

My records show that this man died on Dec. 18, 1923 in Warrensburgh. I think I found his son, James E. Stark, in the front row of St. Cecelia’s Cemetery facing the street. James, 77, died Aug. 3, 1949 and was married to Malinda Wood, who died in 1905.

I never found Lyman’s grave, and I often thought that maybe the mine had caved in on him. He was said to have been the brother of Mrs. James Burton, of Diamond Point, and David Stark, of Hartford, Washington County.

