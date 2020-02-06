60 years ago: February, 1960

Thought for the day

“When oak trees bend with snow in January, good crops may be expected.”

—Old Farmer’s Almanack

Happy days

I would like to wish my good friend, Hannah “Delila” Walter, a wonderful lady who has seen 105 years of Thurman history and has much, over these many years, done such a great deal to contribute to it all, a very happy birthday.

Delila was born in Thurman, in a great blizzard, on Jan. 31, 1915, on the Glen Athol Road. Over the years she has had the pleasure of knowing personally, first hand, wonderful people in our area history that I have only been able to read about. The last time I had the privilege of visiting with her, she was at the Warren Center convalescent home, in Queensbury, the center of attention in her wheelchair, telling great stories of “good old bygone days.” Birthday cheer, old friend!

Little boy gone

Russell Martin Fish, age two years and eight months, son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Fish, of Chestertown, died on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 1960, after a short illness.

Honor well deserved

The new town hall at Newcomb was dedicated on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 26, 1960, to the memory of Ernest D. Rist who had served the town since 1920 in various offices, the last 18 years as supervisor until his death early this winter.

Warrensburg News editor Bob Hall suggested that an Adirondack mountain peak be given the Rist name “to honor Ernie in perpetuity” and state officers have been initiated to see if this can be done.

The peak in consideration is now known as East River Mountain or North River Mountain and has no given name on the map.

Newspaper columnist Bill Roden has been promoting the idea that this honor should to be bestowed. Lilburn Yondon was named supervisor to take Ernie’s place.

Community leader deceased

Walter W. Janser, 80, of Chestertown, pharmacist and civic leader, died on Thursday, Feb. 25, 1960, following a brief illness.

He was born in Lachen, Switzerland, May 1, 1879, where he received his early education. Mr. Jancer came to this country with his parents, brothers and a sister at the age of 12 years.

Surviving is his stepson, Ralph Hidley of Chestertown. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery, Troy.

Stony Creek man passes away

Bordon Van Dusen, 67, a life long resident of Stony Creek died suddenly on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 1960, at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Watson Winslow in Stony Creek.

For many years Mr. Van Dusen was a foreman for the Warren County Highway Department. Burial was in the Warrensburg Cemetery.

Sweet and sour notes

Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller’s new budget puts stress on spending money. He has sent a strong “budget of restraint” to the New York Legislature

A.C. Emerson & Co., 52 River St., Warrensburg sells home heating oil. “Your warm friend in cold weather.”

Merv Hadden, North Warrensburg Auto Sales, has several ’53, ’54 and ’55 clean used cars for sale.

Mark Bruce Auto Sales on Lower Main Street, has 1955 and older cars for sales at rock bottom prices.

The Wednesday night $1 supper club at the Colonial Arms Restaurant has pizza of all kinds or Spaghetti with meat balls or hot sausage.

Jerry Potter’s band is playing for square dances every Saturday night at Jack Arehart’s Stony Creek Inn.

Burton Morehouse, son of Howard B. Morehouse, Flat Rock Road, Lake George, New York, was guest of honor at a surprise birthday party on Saturday, in observance of his 16th birthday.

Mrs. Frances Leddick, of Bakers Mills, celebrated her 78th birthday anniversary. ■