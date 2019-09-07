Turtle will win your heart

× Expand Photo provided Turtle

Say hello to Turtle, our big shy guy. Turtle is a plump 13-year-old male cat with a handsome white and tabby coat, and beautiful light green eyes. While Turtle loves affection, it can take him some time and lots of treats to get him to come out of his shell. This big cuddy cat is worth your extra effort, though. With enough time to trust you, you’ll find that Turtle is a huge sweetheart, a big softie, and a gentle gian

When you meet Turtle, you’re likely to see this big boy turn his back to you or act standoffish. Turtle’s name is very fitting because with too much excitement or too many new experiences, this kitty will turn tail and go hide in his cat house or bed. Turtle can be somewhat anxious and was at one point previously medicated with Prozac. Since being at the shelter, Turtle has been med-free and seems to be handling his anxiety well. He appears to enjoy his cubby space, where he can nap for most of his day relatively undisturbed in his plush cat bed. Once Turtle gets to know you, he loves getting your pets and attention. He loves being pet so much, he will half-close his eyes and drool in a blissful state for as long as you’ll continue to dote on him. Turtle is not a big fan of being held, however. He’ll tolerate it, but much prefers that you love him on his level, which is usually lying in his bed.

Turtle doesn’t seem to have the patience for young kids, as he came to the shelter because he was being somewhat of a grouch towards his owner’s grandkids. We have a feeling that he would probably feel the same way about playful cats and curious dogs. Turtle is NOT a high-energy cat and he hasn’t shown interest in toys or playtime. However, he isn’t bothered at all around our resident office cat, Tootsie, another older cat. He also isn’t bothered by calm dogs, who he surprisingly doesn’t pay much attention to. Turtle would do best in a calm and quiet home, where he can sleep to his heart’s desire and be adored for the loveable chunky cat he is. Turtle is deserving of a great retirement home to enjoy his golden years in and we’re hoping someone out there can give him just that!