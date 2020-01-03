Udder conspiracy

Photo provided Richard Redman

Some say it was the conversion to the bulk tank that started pushing dairy farms out. Others say it was the government. Maybe it’s decades of trade policies and cheap food policies to keep Americans fat and happy. Nobody questions when they are happy. Nineteen eighties, U.S. Agriculture policies like “farm from fence row to fence row” pushed for more; policies that led to over production and failed trade policies.

On the dairy farmer side, the push was always for more. Make more milk. Make more money. Increasing production was the mantra. The local agriculture paper listed the names of farms and how much milk they produced. If your name was with the high producers, you were a good farmer. If you were down the list, well then obviously there was a management problem, or so you thought. Nobody wants to be a loser.

Managers question what they are doing from time to time, but the ag paper laid it out for all to see. Now the question is “how do I improve my production?”

The agricultural magazines highlight the top producers. It’s a feed problem. No, It’s genetics. No, it’s fertilizer No it’s the pesticide you use. No, it’s the barns ventilation. No, it’s cow comfort. It was always about spending more money so you could make more milk and make more money. The salesmen from the feed store, the fertilizer plant and the semen salesmen were always knocking. They had the new and improved methods to make more milk.

The agriculture schools pushed more production, while they garnered grants from fertilizer, pesticide and genetics companies to study their products and of course promote them as the way to improve production.

Manure wasn’t good enough. Dump it over the bank and use our super fertilizer to grow better and improved crops. These pesticides will improve crop production. You’ll do better. Your cows aren’t good enough. We have semen that will make all your cow’s milk machines; top producers, so you make a better living.

On the consumer side, the blitz was to buy colas, Coke, numerous soft drinks, plus teas, and sugar juices loaded with artificial colors and flavors. Money is made by filling a bottle with 95% water, adding some exotic color to it and loading it down with artificial flavors and chemical plant sweeteners.

Milk cheese and butter had some natural fats in it, so it was not considered healthy. Margarine and sugar drinks replaced what was a time-honored natural food. The milk companies made sure they took a bite out of the farmers paycheck for milk promotions. Do you remember the overpaid sports heroes and movie stars that sported a milk mustache? Guess who made the money on that deal? They still take a bite out of the milk check.

When was the last time you saw a commercial promoting milk? The only ones I have seen are the phony California cows on pasture adds. We have reached a point where the milk supply exceeds the demand. With low demand and a surplus, the price the farmers get for 100 pounds of milk is below the cost to produce it. The bottom line in dairy economics is staying the color red. When it's red for too long a time, it’s time to go out, and that is what is happening.

There will always be some dairy farms, mostly very large ones, and a few of the small niche dairies you see sprouting up here and there. Gone are the days when a dairy farmer kept cows for years. Their cows were milk-producing pets that they cared for. The animals made milk, so the farmer made a living. Cows were milked for years. Not today. You don’t produce. Out you go! Jersey, Holstein, and other breeds were cared for. Animal husbandry is changing.

The ag machine has turned a rural way of living; a farm life, into high production, high-stress living and low income. To me, it’s an udder conspiracy. Many farmers today don’t want their children staying on the farm. There may not be a future for them.

I mean no disrespect for the very large dairy farms. I have worked with many of the large farms and they are run by great people. They had to grow in size to survive. We are losing dairy farms. The signs are there: “For Sale” or “Farm Auction.”

And yes, they are listed in the ag papers that also promoted the push of production. Where it will end? I don’t know! Some will call it progress. The push for more and the resulting loss of farms has turned out to be the true cost of production. Dedicated to my friend Phil Huestis, the old bull jumped the fence and went to greener pastures. Jack and Phil Huestis in the ’90s put in the first concrete barnyard under a program the Soil Conservation Service and ASCS cost-shared to assist farmers with manure management.

Later the farm was showcased in the American Agriculturist magazine for turning to rotational grazing to reduce the cost of producing milk, not for producing more. Be at peace my friend. The pastures are always green where you rest. ■