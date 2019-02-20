Unearthing history at Fort William Henry

WHERE THE BODIES ARE BURIED

There has been much excitement for the past few days concerning the 12 skeletons that were unearthed at a construction site on Feb. 7 at Lake George. This is, however, really not a new story, it is a tale that has been going on in that village for over a period of many long years. Time and time again, human bones are oft times unearthed when construction is commenced.

BLACK DAY IN LOCAL HISTORY

Fort William Henry, built in 1755, was a British fort at the southern end of Lake George which was under the command of the gallant Colonel George Monro, of the 35th Regiment. The fort was garrisoned by 500 men and was supported by 1,700 troops in an entrenched camp.

In August 1757, French general Marquis de Montcalm sailed south down Lake George with the intention of capturing the English fort. His force was comprised of about 5,500 effective men and 1,600 American Indians.

BLOODY WARFARE ENSUED

The fierce battle lasted for about three days and Col. Monro sought relief from Fort Edward, which he never received, after which, on Aug. 8, 1757, he was forced to capitulate. About 1,600 men and 100 cannon and food stores were turned over to Montcalm.

Many soldiers on both sides had been killed and they were hurriedly buried in the hot August weather.

The Marquis de Montcalm had been a soldier since he was 14 years old and he was said to have been a good man. He granted free passage to his beaten opponents, injured men, women camp followers and children to leave the fort in peace and walk to Fort Edward where they would be safe from harm.

Montcalm’s concession was very upsetting to the hundreds of American Indians who had allied themselves to the French and were said to have been eagerly looking forward for the profit of scalps and captives to hold for ransom.

REFUGEES FLEE IN TERROR

On the morning of Aug. 10, 1757, after the American Indians had spent the night dancing, celebrating their victory and working their anger up to a fever pitch, the long line of beaten English left the fort to march to their freedom in Fort Edward as they had been promised.

The American Indians gathered about the long line of those departing and began robbing, insulting the prisoners and killing their animals.

They brandished their tomahawks and amused themselves with the terror that they inspired in their victims. At the first sign of blood, the American Indians, according to an old first hand account, “seemed transformed into demons,” and started killing their victims.

Appalled, General Montcalm jumped into the middle of the massacre and cried, “Kill me, but spare the English who are under my protection.”

No one paid any attention to him as the English were being slaughtered. It is believed that during the fighting to take the fort and afterward during the massacre, more that 1,500 people died from Aug. 3-10, 1757 in four bloody days at Lake George. More than 110 scalps were later taken.

Fort William Henry was totally destroyed and all its stores and munitions were captured.

HISTORY SPEAKS UP AND REMEMBERS

In Smith’s 1885 History of Warren County, there is a story of a woman who had been mutilated and fastened to a sapling who had been tortured and scalped. One person who was there later wrote that more than 100 women were killed and lay naked on the bloody ground.

One of two oxen that had survived was alive and bellowing in agony, and survivors were obliged to kill it to end its suffering.

BONES BEING RESURRECTED

Today, in 2019, just 262 years after that awful day in infamy, some of the bones of those unfortunate people have come back to tell us their story once again. Many more have obviously returned back to the dust from whence they came and even more yet will again probably make an appearance at a later date.

