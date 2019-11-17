Veterans Day dinner recognizes local heroes

Arin Burdo Headshot Arin Burdo is the executive director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.

Elizabethtown Social Center teens would like to invite all local veterans to an appreciation dinner in recognition of Veterans Day.

The Social Center Teen Rec Program would be honored to serve those who have served our country on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. The American Legion welcomes Vets to stay afterward for their monthly meeting. Please RSVP to Arin Burdo at 518-873-6408 by Tuesday, November 19.

Teen Rec members who would like to help with the dinner should contact Arin.

Save the date for a holiday season tradition: the Pleasant Valley Chorale concerts! The Pleasant Valley Chorale joyfully presents “With Angelic Song,” a warm holiday (and not-so holiday) program about angels in our lives, both Christmas and otherwise, on Friday, December 13, at 7 p.m. at the Essex Community Church, Route 22 in Essex, NY, and again on Sunday, December 15, at 3 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown, NY.

A Memory Cafe hosted by the Caregiver Support Initiative will feature free live music and refreshments on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 1-3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but RSVP is appreciated to Kristin Fleming at 518-564-2049. More information can be found at wehelpcaregivers.com.

Yoga during the week of Nov. 18 includes Karen DeMuro’s classes on Monday and Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness,” at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday.

Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ADK Speak Spanish meets Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Writers Group meets at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Teen Rec hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 3-6 p.m.; Friday 3-9 p.m. and Saturday 2-9 p.m.

— Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408. ■