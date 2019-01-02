Westport students welcome at Elizabethtown Social Center

Elizabethtown Social Center

In light of the recent vote to merge the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS) and Westport Central School (WCS), the board of directors of the Elizabethtown Social Center has decided to update our residency requirements for membership in our teen rec program.

Since 1939, the Social Center has welcomed youth from the ELCS district to apply for membership. Member privileges include attending the Social Center’s teen rec hours, signing out equipment, bringing guests, participating in programming and contests that are exclusively for members and receiving discounted rates on Social Center trips.

For nearly 80 years, the program has been restricted to residents of the ELCS District and their guests.

We are happy to announce that residents from the newly created Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport School District will be eligible to apply for membership in our teen rec program beginning Jan. 1.

Cora Putnam Hale stated her wishes for the youth of the community to always have a place at the Social Center when she founded the organization in 1939. She believed that the Social Center could and should be a place that might help teens become good citizens of the future.

What better way to honor her legacy than extending the privileges of her generosity and forethought to our neighbors as our communities move toward securing a better future for education together.

Please see our website, elizabethtownsocialcenter.org, for more information about our teen rec program and contact the Social Center at 518-873-6408 or info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org for more information or to schedule an appointment to become a teen rec member.

Activities coming up in our teen rec program include “Pizza and Pool” Fridays through the winter; the Jan.19 defensive driving course, which non-licensed teens can take for free; February chess club; and our annual Dr. Mel Amsel Memorial Chess Tournament and the Social Center Pool Tournament of Champions, both in March.

Regular teen rec hours are Tuesday-Thursday, 3-6 p.m.; Friday, 3-9 p.m.; and Saturday, 2-9 p.m.

Details about activities, events and trips can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook.

— Arin Burdo is the executive director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.