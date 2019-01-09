Winter’s here — time for a vacation

Photo provided
Richard Redman
As I age, my reverence for winter diminishes. Ice and snows are not as fun as they used to be.
The snows are here and along with that is the longing by all us trout fishermen for spring and trout season. Its not that we hate winter, we just have our preferences. I would much rather spend some time on a stream than cutting wood or shoveling snow or loading the wood stove at minus 10 degrees. Yes, I like spring and what comes with it.
At least I am not alone with this thought. Cabin fever or the “shack shakies” as it is called out west can drive a person stir crazy. It’s a good thing we have hunting and fishing shows to go to!
So, if the early season winter blues are starting to get to you, here is a list of upcoming shows.
Road trip time!
I also added hunting shows because many of us multi-task. Many of these shows are out of state, so it gives you a great reason to take a vacation out west or down south.
General Meeting: Adirondack Brook Trout
Hosted by Clearwater Trout Unlimited
Monday, Jan. 21 6:30- 8:30 p.m.
Joseph E. Zaloga Post 1520 Banquet Hall Rental
4 Everett Rd., Albany, NY 12205
Adirondack Outdoorsman Show
Saturday, Feb. 9-10
Johnstown Moose Club
109 Comrie St.
518-725-5565 for info
2019 Fly Fishing Shows
Marlborough, Massachusetts — Jan. 18-20
Edison, New Jersey —Jan. 25-27
Atlanta, Georgia — Feb. 1-2
Lynnwood, Washington — Feb. 16-17
Pleasanton, California — Feb. 22-24
Lancaster, Pennsylvania — March 9-10
A one day pass in New Jersey will cost $18, a three day pass will cost $38.
Marlboro is slighter cheaper. Marlborough is half the size of Edison.
Shooting, Hunting & Outdoor Trade Show
Jan. 22-25
The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino, 3355 Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas NV, 89109
Sands Expo & Convention Center, 201 Sands Ave. Las Vegas NV, 89169
Dallas Safari Club Convention and Sporting Expo
Jan. 17-20
Dallas, Texas
East Tennessee Fishing Show & Expo
Jan. 24-27
Knoxville, Tennessee
Worldwide Hunting Expo & Convention
Jan. 25 - 27
Houston, Texas
Huntin’ Time Expo
Jan. 25-27
Grand Rapids, Michigan
West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show
Jan. 25-27
Charleston, West Virginia
The Great American Outdoor Show
Feb. 2-10
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Columbus Fishing Expo
Feb. 8-10
Columbus, Ohio
Kansas City Safari Club International Hunters’ Expo
Feb. 8-10
Kansas City, Missouri
National Wild Turkey Federation
Feb. 13-17
Nashville, Tennessee
Western Hunting and Conservation Expo
Feb. 14-17
Salt Lake City, Utah
Wisconsin Fishing Expo
Feb. 22-24
Madison, Wisconsin
Springfield Sportsmen’s Show
Feb. 22-24
Springfield, Massachusetts
Lehigh Valley Safari Club International Fundraiser
March 8-9
Fogelsville, Pennsylvania
Bassmaster Classic Expo
March 15-17
Knoxville, Tennessee
International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades
July 10-12
Orlando, Florida
Tennessee Valley Hunting & Fishing Expo
July 12-14
Huntsville, Alabama