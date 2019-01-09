Winter’s here — time for a vacation

Photo provided Richard Redman

As I age, my reverence for winter diminishes. Ice and snows are not as fun as they used to be.

The snows are here and along with that is the longing by all us trout fishermen for spring and trout season. Its not that we hate winter, we just have our preferences. I would much rather spend some time on a stream than cutting wood or shoveling snow or loading the wood stove at minus 10 degrees. Yes, I like spring and what comes with it.

At least I am not alone with this thought. Cabin fever or the “shack shakies” as it is called out west can drive a person stir crazy. It’s a good thing we have hunting and fishing shows to go to!

So, if the early season winter blues are starting to get to you, here is a list of upcoming shows.

Road trip time!

I also added hunting shows because many of us multi-task. Many of these shows are out of state, so it gives you a great reason to take a vacation out west or down south.

General Meeting: Adirondack Brook Trout

Hosted by Clearwater Trout Unlimited

Monday, Jan. 21 6:30- 8:30 p.m.

Joseph E. Zaloga Post 1520 Banquet Hall Rental

4 Everett Rd., Albany, NY 12205

Adirondack Outdoorsman Show

Saturday, Feb. 9-10

Johnstown Moose Club

109 Comrie St.

518-725-5565 for info

2019 Fly Fishing Shows

Marlborough, Massachusetts — Jan. 18-20

Edison, New Jersey —Jan. 25-27

Atlanta, Georgia — Feb. 1-2

Lynnwood, Washington — Feb. 16-17

Pleasanton, California — Feb. 22-24

Lancaster, Pennsylvania — March 9-10

A one day pass in New Jersey will cost $18, a three day pass will cost $38.

Marlboro is slighter cheaper. Marlborough is half the size of Edison.

Shooting, Hunting & Outdoor Trade Show

Jan. 22-25

The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino, 3355 Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas NV, 89109

Sands Expo & Convention Center, 201 Sands Ave. Las Vegas NV, 89169

Dallas Safari Club Convention and Sporting Expo

Jan. 17-20

Dallas, Texas

East Tennessee Fishing Show & Expo

Jan. 24-27

Knoxville, Tennessee

Worldwide Hunting Expo & Convention

Jan. 25 - 27

Houston, Texas

Huntin’ Time Expo

Jan. 25-27

Grand Rapids, Michigan

West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show

Jan. 25-27

Charleston, West Virginia

The Great American Outdoor Show

Feb. 2-10

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Columbus Fishing Expo

Feb. 8-10

Columbus, Ohio

Kansas City Safari Club International Hunters’ Expo

Feb. 8-10

Kansas City, Missouri

National Wild Turkey Federation

Feb. 13-17

Nashville, Tennessee

Western Hunting and Conservation Expo

Feb. 14-17

Salt Lake City, Utah

Wisconsin Fishing Expo

Feb. 22-24

Madison, Wisconsin

Springfield Sportsmen’s Show

Feb. 22-24

Springfield, Massachusetts

Lehigh Valley Safari Club International Fundraiser

March 8-9

Fogelsville, Pennsylvania

Bassmaster Classic Expo

March 15-17

Knoxville, Tennessee

International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades

July 10-12

Orlando, Florida

Tennessee Valley Hunting & Fishing Expo

July 12-14

Huntsville, Alabama