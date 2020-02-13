Winter reflection

Low cost government entertainment

I find that listening to the nightly news these days is much more amusing that reading a good book.

The late, great showman P.T. Barnum used to brag that his freak show, organized in 1881, was the “greatest show on earth.” If he were alive today he would reluctantly have to bow his head and agree to take second place to the ongoing show that is currently going on in 2020 at our government’s White House.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi piously said on Feb. 6, 2020 TV, after she tore up a copy of President Trump’s speech to Congress, “I am always dignified, I have shown every respect and I pray for the president every night!”

Personally, I totally believe her about the praying part. I feel that she prays that President Trump should leave immediately for Hades (I can’t say “Hell” in a family newspaper) and partake of the soul cleansing heat being generated there for diabolic sinners.

I also believe that he surely might pray for her also. He could hope that if he were to arrive early at that unearthly spot, he would find her sitting on a hot rock awaiting him with a therapeutic muzzle over her mouth.

It just could be that our Nancy has been reading the biography of the mighty Russian Empress, Catherine the great. Catherine had her accomplice, Grigority Alexsandrovich Potemkin and Nancy currently has her devoted good buddy, cohort, ally, colleague and confidant Adam Schiff to commiserate with her and supposedly plot our future with here in America.

I am reminded of Shakespeare’s words in his play, King Lear, when he wrote, “Get thee glass eyes and like a scurvy politician, seem to see the things thou doest not.”

Today, Feb. 8, 2020, the great snow storm has robbed me of the use of my television and I am being sorely deprived of the next chapter of this American saga. I can hardly wait for the next act of this mesmerizing political chess game. Shakespeare also said, “Look what fools these mortals be.”

A winter like no other

We Americans are besieged with horrific warnings of “global warming” and no one can dispute that the weather has for some time indeed been ominous and whacky. Looking back at our planet’s weather history, this is nothing new considering the great ice age that started it all and ravished the planet a million years ago. Than there was the time, as the Bible tells it, that Noah had to build a boat in a hurry.

This year, after a cold, miserable winter that seemed to have no end, I saw my snow plow man more often than I can ever remember, while the fake news printed in the big city newspapers, whose writers have never sat foot in Warrensburg, tells us that it has been an unseasonable warm winter.

When January finally came to an end it was high time to hope for a thaw and dream about better days ahead. That was about the time we were informed we were going to have another “little snow storm.”

In all the years I have survived on this earth I have never seen a storm quite like it. On Feb. 8, 2020, tens of thousands of local residents were deprived of electric power, heat and light and warming stations were set up as everyone buckled up and settled down to wait for the worst to happen. I lost my telephone, lights, heat and computer to have it come on and than later go back out and than on again once more.

God bless the Warrensburg Fire Company who opened their doors wide to welcome any needy person to come in and warm up. For four days the local “Meals on wheels” good people have been unable to bring much needed food to the elderly in need because of the impassable ice and more than a foot of snow as their saintly volunteers tried in vain to battle against the elements.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, my son called me from Chestertown where he had lost power on his property there by the river and he worried about frozen water pipes. He told me how much worse it was up there in an eerie quiet white world with heavily frozen tree branches lying on the ground and TV repair men, electricity repair workers and road crews working frantically to put our world back together again.

Actually as I look out my window and see the bend in the Schroon River behind my house traveling west, I see a white, quiet world, covered with thick ice and snow, a world that has never looked more beautiful or more deadly.

Today I will read my new book on global warming to see just what the experts predict for our future.

I can’t wait to see my first dandelion. ■

