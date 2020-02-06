Wood Warmth

Photo provided Richard Redman is a Moriah, New York-based outdoors writer. His column runs monthly. He can be reached at richredmanic@gmail.com

After a day of felling trees, cutting up logs, splitting and stacking firewood, you have earned quality snooze time. Crawling into a warm bed in a cold room allows sleep to take you away, but before you know it, five thirty comes and it’s another day.

As I make my way downstairs, I try to be quiet while others sleep. I pour a cup of yesterday’s coffee in a cup and fire up the microwave. While the invisible energy heats my coffee, I make a fresh pot we enjoy later.

Down into the cellar I go, with book and coffee cup in hand. The woodstove needs food. It’s been burning calories all night long. The house has cooled down by the winter’s winds outside, so I do my morning chores.

I shovel out the old packed ash and pull the coals to the front of the stove, evening out the pile. Most mornings there are enough remnant coals that no kindling is needed. You just add more wood. The morning fire is made with smaller diameter wood, so the stove gets roaring. You need quick, hot heat to clean out the chimney.

As the fire starts to build, the stove starts its song. It creaks and crackles away as the steel heats and expands. You can change the pitch of the song by opening and closing the stove door. Air controls the fire and the song. I like to keep the door vents half open, so the draft is really sucking air into the stove. It gets the wood roaring. The vents draw air in and as the wood devours oxygen, the demand causes the fire to puff like an old steam engine. The puffing sound is the stove inhaling and exhaling. I open the stove door and the rush of air in allows the wood to take off. The roar in the stove and chimney pipe tells me things are getting clean in the chimney exhaust tailpipe. Keep the pipes clean. If in doubt get a certified chimney sweep to check things out. You gotta keep the pipes clean to prevent a chimney fire.

While all this pyrolysis and air exchange is happening, I sit by the stove and bake my right side until its done. The hot air from the stove feels so damn good. Wood warmth is the best.

I gaze at the wood stacked in the cellar; two face cords worth, plus there are fifteen others out in the woodshed. It’s a good feeling knowing the trees came from our woodlot.

The trees were felled, the logs winched out with my tractor to the header, cut into bite-size pieces, then split and triangulated with a six-pound maul. Then, stacked in my tractor bucket, taken to the woodshed and stacked again, last winter, so I can restack it back into my tractor bucket and take it to the house this winter. I slide the wooden triangles down a chute into the cellar and once again restack it against the cellar wall.

Four or five times daily, I then stack it in the woodstove, where it finally becomes my energy to heat the house. This happens every day, all winter long. It’s a fool’s trial by repetition for sure.

I drink my coffee and feel the heat while I read a chapter out of my book. Yeah, I could just let the stove do its thing while I go back upstairs but sitting by the stove and reading is now a morning ritual.

I earned the right to sit by that stove and bake. It’s not the first heat that wood has given me. Some people can’t wait for summer to sit around their campfire. I have my boxed in one every winter’s morning.

The day will come when I won’t do this anymore. I’ll just flip a switch for instant heat. It will never be the same, though. Sitting next to a hot air furnace and listening to the fan churn away while trying to read? No thanks! ■