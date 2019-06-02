Yoga classes to become more accessible

File photo Arin Burdo is the executive director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.

Social Center yoga is becoming more flexible than ever!

Two improvements will make yoga more accessible in the Pleasant Valley. Karin DeMuro will add a Wednesday class to her schedule. Also, class participants who purchase a 10-class punch card may use it for any of the four weekly classes offered at the center with either instructor.

Michael Fergot will continue to offer “Yoga: Basics for Wellness” at 9 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

Karin DeMuro’s Monday class will continue to meet at 4:30 p.m. through June. Starting in July, the Monday class will meet at 5 p.m.

Beginning June 3, DeMuro will add a new 5 p.m. Yin class on Wednesdays.

Yin is a much slower-paced, meditative version of yoga. Poses will all be on the floor (seated or laying) and are held for a longer period of time with the use of various supports. These are more passive holds, with little muscle engagement, so that one can target the inner connective tissue.

The class fee for any of these four classes is $10 per class or $80 for a 10-class pack. Packs have no expiration date and can be used at any of the four available classes at the center. As always, all levels are welcome! Please contact DeMuro at kedemuro@gmail.com or Fergot at yogifergot@gmail.com for more information.

The Ukulele Society meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Writers Group meets Thursday, June 6, at 1 p.m.

The Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club meets Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m. to work on favors for their June 20 Luncheon Fashion Show. All are welcome! Bring a lunch; coffee and dessert are provided.

Black Fly Basketball Night for teen rec members and their guests will be held Friday, June 7. The event includes a barbecue, two vs. two tournament, foul- and three-point-shooting contests and more. The rain date is the following Friday.

Pianist Nancy Gilbertson presents “Adventures with a Piano Tickler” Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.