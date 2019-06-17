You asked me what?

File photo Jan Gosselin retired from NYSDOCS after 25 years of service. She lives in Plattsburgh with her husband Bob and has three daughters, three grandsons and one great-grandson. Readers are welcome to contact Sun columnist Jan Gosselin at adirondackgrannygoose@gmail.com.

It is certain that we have all asked “stupid” questions of others, but we obviously did not think they were dumb queries or we would not have posed them.

I am recalling several ridiculous inquiries that have been posed to me, and although I did not reply with the answers quoted below, the responses certainly came to mind.

After eating out in a restaurant, I was given my check indicating a balance due of $7.59. Upon handing the waiter a $20 bill along with the slip, I was asked, “Do you want change?” My response was, “Yes, please.” My subconscious response was, “You spilled my soup on the table, never returned to check on my satisfaction or refill my glass of soda. Of course I want to give you a 150 percent tip.”

Many years ago, three weeks after the birth of my third child, I was asked by a complete stranger, “When is the baby due?” Needless to say, that is one body that may never be found. Okay, maybe I didn’t react violently, but I was grateful that the question was not asked by a close friend — I would have missed her!

I will admit that this incident does not occur very often anymore because there are not many service stations that have an employee to pump gas. However, “back in the day,” after parking quite close to the pump, the question was invariably asked, “Do you want gas?” “Yes, please.” My internal response, “Hell no! I want an oil change, tires rotated and brake pads installed!”

Walking alone into a restaurant, I am usually asked, “Just one?” As if I am to be pitied. Perhaps a kinder question would be, “One for lunch (dinner)?” I realize the individual could be waiting for others, but perhaps the employee should wait for the client to provide that information. That question would be much more comfortable for the patron who might not be happy about being just one.

I have occasionally observed someone pushing a double stroller with two babies of identical size in it when a person will invariably walk up to them with their brilliant question, “Are they twins?” My mind’s response is typically, “No, they are triplets, they just leave the ugly one home!”

My sister is 12 years younger than I and there was a period of time in her younger years when she or I was asked if I was her mother! In addition to feeling like I must look old for my age, the question always caused a bit too much glee and gloating for this younger sibling. However, if one waits long enough, karma will appear. I visited her place of work some time ago and she introduced me to several of her co-workers. Upon my departure, one of them questioned whether I was younger or older. My turn to smile, Judy.

Not all questions incite my typical “smart- ass” thoughts. There is one query that I have been asked several times over the years by individuals in uniforms who just happen to gain my attention by driving behind me on the highway with ceremoniously flashing lights.

Their typical question: “Do you know why I stopped you?” Could I respond, “Because you thought I had a box of donuts?” — of course. Will I ever? Absolutely not! Fortunately, the infractions have always been minor, and I have always been dismissed with a “warning.” My response to this interaction has always been, “Thank you, sir!”