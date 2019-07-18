Young girl vanishes, parents prostrated

File image

Since June 20, 1919, nothing has been seen or heard from Maud Ryther, a Stony Creek girl who went to New York City early last spring to work as a domestic.

Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Warren Ryther, of Stony Creek, fear that their daughter might have met with foul play, died unknown in the great metropolis, or have fallen a victim to white slavers who traffic in young women for immoral purposes. The police in the city and the state constabulary have been asked for help to solve the mystery of her strange disappearance.

Miss Ryther left Stony Creek last spring for Glens Falls where she received employment as a domestic in the home of Adolphus Bronne, a shirt manufacturer. Later the Bronne family moved to New York City for a short period and the girl accompanied them to the city where she resided and worked for them. In the forepart of June the family returned to Glens Falls bringing Miss Ryther back with them.

A few days later the girl left for New York stating that she liked that city and had employment promised to her by people she had met while formerly in the city.

Regular correspondence was kept up by her with her parents and friends at Stony Creek for a couple of weeks and letters were received up to June 20, 1919. After that date any letters mailed to her at the home of her new employer, Mr. Bruse Moss, were returned “unknown at that address.” Since that date nothing has been heard from the girl and the family has instituted a desperate search.

Miss Ryther, who had just reached her 19th year, has always borne a good reputation and was very jolly and lively, Her mother, Gladys Ryther is employed at Arbuckle’s boarding house in Stony Creek and is very disquieted and beyond being consoled in the matter.

The girl is described as being about 5 feet, 6 inches in height, weight of about 120 pounds, jet black hair, gray eyes and she has a birth mark resembling a burned or scalded spot of about two and one half inches square on one of her cheeks.

JUDGE THROWS OUT WILL

The last will and testament of Miss Delilah Parker, late of the town of Thurman, has been declared by surrogate George S. Raley to be null and void and her estate, valued at about $10,000 will therefore be divided among her next of kin the same as though she had left no will at all.

Miss Parker made her will on the day of her death, after having been given a hypodermic injection of morphine. She did not name as beneficiaries several persons whom she had previously stated she intended to remember. The disinherited relatives instituted proceedings to have the new will set aside and the judge declared that the morphine had made the lady incompetent. Mr. Orley Hazelton was named as her executor.

NEW CAR FEVER

D.E. Pasco & Sons, River Street, Warrensburgh, has just received a carload of brand new Maxwell automobiles which will be delivered to the customer, tax free, for only $975. (New cars were very scarce during the great world war, which ended in 1918, and money was even scarcer. The Maxwell Motor Company of Detroit, Michigan, manufactured their ”new good” cars from 1904 to 1925. They bragged that their club sedan was capable of doing as much as 58 miles an hour.)

MAN’S BEST FRIEND

All but six of the famous St. Bernard dogs kept by the monks of a monastery in the Alps have been killed. Shortage of meat caused by the war (World War I) led to their massacre.

The great monastery was built in the middle of the 16th century and the dogs were known the world over as they were used to find frozen victims in snow drifts. (After the war I have no doubt that those good monks decided to be vegetarians.)