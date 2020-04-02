“Stay at home” gets some push back

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued what he has called his “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order on March 24. Ten days earlier, Scott had declared a state of emergency in Vermont.

Scott directed the closure of in-person operations for all non-essential businesses.

According to a news release by the Office of the Governor, the restrictive measures “are in place to minimize all unnecessary activities outside the home to slow the spread of this virus and protect the public. These actions were implemented in consultation with the Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health and his evaluation of the latest data.”

Scott has instructed the following:

All businesses and not-for-profit entities not expressly exempted in the order must suspend all in-person business operations. The order does provide some exemptions.

Meanwhile, Scott, and his fellow governors have a few new critics. One critic believes draconian orders by the President and state governors are neither helpful nor necessary.

“The jury is still out on which of two things — COVID-19 or the panic over COVID-19 — will cost more lives and do more damage to the global economy. My money’s still on the latter,” according to advocacy journalist Thomas Knapp.

“If this was about public health, government would be letting the market produce, and set prices for, essential goods instead of trying to seize control of production and suppress ‘price gouging’.”

Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the Florida-based William Lloyd Garrison Center, a libertarian think tank.

“This isn’t about public health: It’s about political power,” he asserts.

But voices of opposition, such as Knapp’s, aren’t getting much public airing as those battling of the outbreak are commanding the headlines.

Scott’s order of March 24 instructs Vermonters to stay inside their homes. Residents may leave only for essential reasons, critical to health and safety.

“If leaving the home, Vermonters should adhere to social distancing policies, including remaining six feet from others (except for those with whom they share a home) and thoroughly and regularly washing hands,” according to Scott.

Despite common sense instructions, Knapp isn’t buying all the pandemic pronouncements made by Scott as well as other state governors.

“As an old saying goes, ‘it’s not the fall that kills you, it’s the sudden stop at the end’. The world’s politicians are innovating on the fly... by trying to combine the fall — the COVID-19 epidemic — with the sudden stop, bringing life and commerce to a halt through draconian travel restrictions, business closures, etc.,” he wrote in an online essay last week.

Regardless of critics such as Knapp, Scott and other governors are using their constitutional powers to restrict public activities during the present health crisis.

“I want to be very clear about this,” Scott said, “we need everyone to limit activities outside of the home and to practice social distancing at all times to slow the spread of this highly contagious and potentially deadly virus. We all must do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 to minimize infections, particularly for those who are elderly or have underlying chronic health conditions, and prevent it from overwhelming our healthcare facilities. The more Vermonters who take this seriously and stay home, the faster we can return to normal.”

Scott added: “I fully recognize the emotional, financial and economic impact of these decisions, but based on the best science we have available, these measures are necessary.”

But critic Knapp thinks that a “return to normal” will happen only when governors, and other politicians including President Trump, loosen the strings of power and let the marketplace and people do their thing.

“Three months without politicians exploiting panic... would reduce both the short-term death toll and the long-term problems of economic recovery,” Knapp added.

What happens to us in the long run? Will things return to normal? Time will tell.

