“Stay at Home”...yes, but for how long?

In case you missed it during last week’s COVID-19 pandemic news avalanche, Gov. Phil Scott issued an order clarifying the expiration date he set for two previous directives complying with his “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order until April 15 or beyond.

According to a news release by the Office of the Governor, “this new order makes clear that any previous orders or directives that had an expiration date prior to April 15, are subject to the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order, which means they must follow the in-person operation closure guidance until April 15.”

This crisis can be extremely confusing if you’re not following the minute-by-minute blitzkrieg of COVID-19 news coming at us both regionally and nationally. In fact, it can be mind numbing to follow that I am sure some folks must already be tuning out.

No matter, we encourage readers to follow all of this or you may unintentionally run afoul of the law, especially those who are business owners.

Regarding Governor Scott’s clarification last week, it was in regards to his orders about closing bars and restaurants for dine-in service, and the Department of Motor Vehicles for in-person operation, which would have otherwise expired on April 6.

According to the April 3 news release (penned by Scott aide Rebecca Kelley), “The April 15 expiration remains in place for the Governor’s declared State of Emergency and all addenda covering mass gatherings, postponing non-essential medical procedures, business closures and his ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order. In consultation with the Vermont Department of Health, this time frame will be reevaluated as that date approaches. Today’s addendum also makes a technical clarification regarding non-congregate housing to meet FEMA reimbursement requirements for alternative housing arrangements already in place.”

Sometimes, it’s easy to become cynical when it looks like this pandemic is tailor-made for our government bureaucrats; they get to update and/or negate previous bulletins while making enough sweeping changes to our daily lives so that we end up all losing track of things in one big muddle.

But fear not because to stay on top of this ever-changing health crisis, you can go online and be briefed on the latest of government directives.

We suggest bookmarking the following websites: https://governor.vermont.gov/content/addendum-8-executive-order-01-20; www.healthvermont.gov/covid19; and https://governor.vermont.gov/covid19response.

— The Eagle ■