× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio “Warm shall nests be again, Winter’s behind us; Springtime shall find us...”

Another winter storm is in the forecast for this week — and you’ll probably be dealing with its aftermath as you read this week’s issue — but fear not, springtime is coming just as surely as the sun rises.

And while the early days of the season, when it arrives next month, may look more like winter, have faith in the eternal revolution of the Earth around our sun.

My first introduction to Vermont was during the 1980s and I was warned of “mud season,” that indeterminate time when the frozen pseudo-permafrost ground begins to thaw and back roads become a mess of muck and mire.

While I live on a paved road in Middlebury, I can say that less than a mile away is a dirt road that is a mess not only during “mud season” but a good part of the year when it rains — which is pretty darn often.

Still, spring means the sleeping buds of apple trees and “shad” trees bloom and the air begins to warm as the daylight hours grow longer.

Thoughts of spring are usually on the mind of most gardeners this time of year. Of course, we realize skiers and snowmobilers love this cold season, but those of us who love the cool, green hills long for winter’s release.

With that said, here’s a snippet of a poem by Edith Nesbit to give hope to all the gardeners who only need to hang on for just a few more weeks:

“Warm shall nests be again,

“Winter’s behind us;

“Springtime shall find us,

“Taking our hands,

“Lead us away from the cold and the snow,

“Into the green world where primroses grow.

“Winter, hard winter, forgotten, forgiven;

“All the old pain paid, to seventy times seven,

“All the new glory a-glow.

“Love, when Spring calls, will you still turn away?

“Winter has wooed you in vain, and shall May?

“Love, when Spring calls, will you go?”

– The Eagle