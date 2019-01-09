Broadband reforms welcome, but public must remain vigilant

× Expand File photo North Country residents, including entrepreneur Michael Hopmeier, who spoke at a public hearing in Elizabethtown in August, need broadband to survive and grow their businesses.

Scores of Frontier subscribers have reached out to the Sun over the past two years to detail concerns over sputtering broadband and phone service.

Subscribers have been plagued by extended outages.

When the service is operational, speed tests reveal subscribers are receiving nowhere near the service they have been paying for.

In painstaking detail, our readers have documented speed tests, interactions with customer service representatives and the deteriorating state of infrastructure on the ground in their communities.

These reports constitute a patchwork of discontent running from Wilmington to Keeseville down to North Creek and deep into the central Adirondacks to communities like Long Lake.

Resident concerns nearly boiled over at a public forum last February in North Creek designed to brief attendees on state-funded broadband expansion efforts.

Again and again, we heard the same refrain:

Nothing can be done.

There’s no use.

We’re fed up.

But something has been done.

Relief is now in sight as a probe by the New York state Attorney General’s Office into the state’s leading internet providers has not only validated and confirmed these long-standing complaints, but revealed “significant failures” in how the companies have marketed and delivered internet speeds.

The result is what the state attorney general says will be a “transformative” deal that will change how broadband speeds are marketed nationwide.

The providers — Altice, Frontier, RCN and Verizon — have agreed to numerous provisions designed to clamp down on misleading advertising.

They must substantiate speed claims with regular speed testing, ensure sufficient network capacity to deliver advertised content, and disclose the factors that might lead user experience to vary, including the number of users and device limitations.

And the companies must discontinue any speed that cannot be substantiated, among other reforms.

Frontier will also be required to invest $25 million in unsubsidized areas, although details are still forthcoming.

Charter Spectrum agreed to identical measures, but only after getting slapped with a $174 million consumer fraud settlement last December, the largest-ever payout by a internet service provider in U.S. history.

These changes are good news, but we’re not naive to think they would have happened without constant pressure from the public and local officials.

Constant vigilance will be necessary.

The providers have 120 days to implement the changes.

We want to hear from you if they don’t.

And it’s not enough to drop us a line if you continue to be fleeced by these providers.

Subscribers must continue to ensure their complaints are funneled to the appropriate place, including the New York state Attorney General’s Office and Public Service Commission, and exercise their rights as consumers to hold these tech companies accountable.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t note concerns about the state’s broadband program continue to bubble underneath the surface, particularly considering the 2018 deadline for concluding the universal effort, once proudly trumpeted, has quietly passed.

We encourage local lawmakers to develop a systemic structure to capture and direct all telecommunications-related concerns to the appropriate channels.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors has created a broadband task force.

Good start. And as questions percolate elsewhere, their colleagues across the region, from Franklin to Washington counties, should do the same thing with the ultimate goal of developing an effective regional infrastructure.

Broadband, of course, isn’t a luxury, but rather a necessary tool to close gaps in economic inequality and educational achievement in our rural communities.

Unfortunately, many readers have told us they’re considering selling their homes because of telecommunications issues. Or they would stay longer at seasonal residences if only afforded the proper online infrastructure that would allow them to work remotely.

It shouldn’t have to be this way.

Thankfully, progress continues on other fronts to augment state efforts.

Microsoft is partnering with local providers using new technology like TV white spaces to bridge the rural broadband divide, including a project estimated to serve 300 Essex County residents.

Federal grants are out there, but local officials continue to probe how they fit into state efforts.

So for most of us, the state-funded efforts — as well as the state-ordered improvements to private providers like Charter Spectrum, Frontier and Verizon — mark the end of the line when it comes to bridging that gap.

Let’s keep the pressure on to ensure we see these efforts through to completion and that no one is left behind.