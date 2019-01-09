Carbon-tax protests and climate goals

× Expand Wikipedia photo by Obier Rather than dictating us getting off fossil fuels from invoking severe carbon taxes On High, we might take a lesson in wisdom from Leo Tolstoy and begin the change a bit closer to home: “Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself (first).”

Vermonters opposed to a carbon tax were in Montpelier earlier this week wearing yellow reflective vests, just like their comrades in France last month. The protesters included low income people, farmers and others against possible tax action by liberal legislators. This most recent protest brings up a good question: Just how realistic are the state’s carbon-mitigation goals?

According to a public statement made last year by Mary Powell, president and CEO of Green Mountain Power (GMP), the utility’s goal is to partner with customers to drive down costs and eliminate more than 8,000 metric tons of carbon emissions per year using clean energy for the next two decades.

Powell said that the utility’s effort will result in eliminating more than “160,000 metric tons of carbon emissions,” the equivalent of removing nearly 3,000 gasoline-powered cars each year for the next 20 years.

“This kind of meaningful change is possible because there are ways to deliver lower cost and lower carbon energy solutions and GMP residential and business customers are actively engaged and committed to action,” Powell noted.

“Organizations in Vermont are committed to our environment and very proud of our state’s reputation as a leader in energy innovation,” she concluded.

Here in Vermont, Fossil-Free Fast’s extraordinary goal of totally eliminating fossil fuels forever seems utopian (maybe even dystopian) in the extreme to this editor, at least GMP’s carbon-free goals are less draconian, and more likely to be achieved over time.

