Civic engagement still needed as merger proposal enters final stretch

× Expand File photo Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Superintendent Scott Osborne addresses the audience at the Depot Theatre on Sept. 25.

Westport Central and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central voters decided last week to move forward in the merger process between the two districts.

The straw poll vote passed by wide margins in each district, portending a strong public appetite for the proposed merger.

We commend everyone who voted and has participated in the years-long discussion, including the panelists and stakeholders who participated in The Sun’s forum last month.

But we hope civic engagement won’t drop off over the next six weeks ahead of the final vote.

Despite the wide margins in favor of the proposal — 85 percent at ELCS; 64 percent at WCS — a merger is far from a done deal, and voters must again head to the polls for the binding referendum on Dec. 4.

In some ways, the discussion leading to that vote will be more granular and cerebral than its predecessor, probing into what enhanced academic offerings would look like in a shared district; details underpinning infrastructure projects, and the makeup and mechanics underpinning a newly constituted school board.

Many considerations, of course, are intangible — including the threads constituting the identity, traditions and rich legacies at each school, both of which are the centers of their communities.

It should be noted that one district wouldn’t be absorbed into another in the wake of a merger:

This is not an annexation, and officials from both districts have repeatedly underscored a merger would result in entirely new systems being created.

As we move forward, we hope discussion continues to be fact-based and dignified, and that stakeholders prioritize the interests of those most poised to be affected by a merger: students, both current and future.

We also discourage district officials and stakeholders against writing the “no” voters off as a lost cause.

Their concerns should be taken into consideration.

The Sun looks forward to hosting a second forum next month designed to further discussion.

While we’re still working out the details, we encourage your feedback. Drop us a line at feedback@suncommunitynews.com with your thoughts and suggestions.