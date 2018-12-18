Cloudy headlights a safety concern

× Expand Photo provided by Automobile Association of America Cloudy headlights due to plastic degradation by sunlight.

Among the numerous reasons why collectors like those old-time classic cars is that, back in the day, automobile headlights were made of good, old-fashioned glass. But today, like everything else, petrochemical products rule the world of manufacturing. We’re stuck with those ugly plastic headlights, and we’re sad to say, manufacturers have no intention of changing them due to ever increasing government regulations to make vehicles lighter, fuel efficient and streamlined.

Now, new research reported by the New England chapter of the Automobile Association of America (AAA) reveals that clouded or yellowed headlights generate only 20 percent of the amount of light that new headlights do; this leads to dangerous nighttime driving conditions.

An AAA official said last week that the decrease in light is caused by a chemical reaction with sunlight (mostly ultraviolet rays) damaging those pricey, scratch-prone protective plastic coatings; thus, discoloration occurs and considerably diminishes the headlight’s power.

“Walk through any parking lot and it is evident that deteriorated headlights are a problem for most vehicle owners,” said Pat Moody, director of public affairs for AAA Northern New England.

“Headlights on the road in the U.S., even when new, don’t produce enough lighting, so any reduction in performance is a real safety issue.”

Moody said that AAA conducted research using an accredited laboratory to test headlights from two “popular sedans” 11 years old. But wait, we didn’t know sedans were even still popular, at least according to GM CEO Mary Barra. No matter, results from the degraded headlights were measured against new headlights.

According to Moody, “Research revealed that deteriorated headlights, when used on low beam, provided just 22 percent of the amount of light a new headlight does when operating at full capacity... AAA’s testing results show that headlights found on U.S. vehicles fall short on safety. By failing to properly light roadways at moderate speeds, a pedestrian or animal may not become visible to a driver until it’s too late to stop.”

Moody said that because modern headlights are made of plastic (and exposure to the sun’s UV rays over time breaks down the plastic coating), causing discoloration that obscures the light produced, signs of deterioration appear as soon as just three years.

So, before you take to the roads this holiday season, make sure your headlights are as clear as a bell on Christmas morning. And say something to your favorite dealer that auto and truck manufacturers need to get back to headlight basics, that is, with glass not plastic.

The Eagle