Dairy vs. the state

It’s not always so hunky-dory when it comes to Montpelier’s power and the state’s dairy industry. A recent example illustrates that even farming isn’t immune from government’s long arm.

Last week, Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced that his office filed a lawsuit against Pleasant Valley Farms and its operators Mark and Amanda St. Pierre for violations of Vermont’s agricultural laws and regulations. The alleged violations stem from actions at the Lumbra Farm, a dairy farm owned by the St, Pierres that the state alleges is part of the Pleasant Valley Farms operation.

In the complaint, the state alleges that, in 2017, Pleasant Valley Farms and the St. Pierres expanded an existing barn at the Lumbra Farm without obtaining any necessary permits and approvals and without providing required advanced notice to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. The barn is alleged to have increased in size from around 13,000 square feet to approximately 104,000 square feet (roughly 2.4 acres). The barn went from approximately 120 feet long to approximately 825 feet long.

In addition to the unpermitted barn expansion, the state stated that Pleasant Valley Farms and the St. Pierres also built a 10-million-gallon manure pit, capable of accommodating waste for more than 1,500 mature dairy cows, at the Lumbra Farm without required notice or advanced approval.

In addition to claims relating to permits and pre-construction approval, the state alleged violations of Vermont’s Required Agricultural Practices (RAPs) for the farm’s failure to have a nutrient management plan or maintain necessary documents during an inspection by the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. (RAPs are standards to which all types of Vermont farms must be managed to assure agricultural pollution does not reach lakes and streams.)

The seven-count complaint, which was filed in the Vermont Superior Court seeks an order requiring that Pleasant Valley Farms apply for a Large Farm Operation (LFO) permit for the Lumbra Farm; bring the Lumbra Farm into compliance with all required RAPs and LFO rules, and pay civil penalties as permitted by law. ■

