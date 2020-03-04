Facing our coronavirus fears

As a boy, I remember my maternal grandmother talking about the great Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-20. Today’s coronavirus panic is evocative of the 20th century’s greatest viral outbreak.

Born in 1889, my grandmother died in 1989 at the age of 100. But back in 1918, at the end of World War I, she was 29 years old, married, and the mother of two young children.

My mother was a one-year-old toddler in 1918. And my mom’s other sibling at that time, her brother Johnnie, was a growing, intelligent lad of six.

Johnnie was described, by all family accounts, as a bright and sensitive boy who showed academic and athletic promise.

The future must have looked very bright for little Johnnie. Yet in 1920, at the age of eight, Johnnie became one of the millions of worldwide victims of the Spanish flu.

I learned that Johnnie’s death was a great shock to my grandparents, although my mother was too young to remember much of her brother’s young life. One of my mom’s earliest memories, at the age of three, is her parent’s home draped in black crepe with the neighbors, also dressed in black, dropping by to pay their respects.

Thankfully, my mother survived the great 1918-20 pandemic. And while she came down with scarlet fever a short time later, she survived that illness, too, and went on to enjoy the life of a centenarian (now, plus three).

Today’s version of a pandemic nightmare is the 2020 coronavirus outbreak.

Yet when compared to 1918-20, the current outbreak appears rather small: so far, 2,942 deaths are from the cornoavirus, compared to 50 million-plus deaths caused by the Spanish flu. We say this not to diminish the lives of coronavirus victims but to provide perspective and help calm present fears.

Why bother? Well, human fear is a powerful force to unleash, especially when it occurs needlessly en masse.

At the moment, N-class (and other) surgical face masks are flying off the shelves nationwide. This run-on face masks says a lot about these basic human fears.

For example, here in Addison County, Vermont, local drug store staffers are reporting empty shelves; that is, every surgical-style face mask package, regardless of its true effectiveness against a virus, has been sold out within the past few weeks. Ditto, druggists we canvassed via telephone across the lake in New York.

On Feb. 29, the U.S. Surgeon General addressed the face mask problem. He Tweeted a stern warning to American citizens about scarfing up the masks:

“Seriously people-STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing (the) general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

While the current virus outbreak is nothing to sneeze at (if you’ll pardon the pun), the best way to fight our collective pandemic fears is armed with accurate information and remaining calm. Especially, don’t be tricked by those individuals or groups making a bad situation even worse by exploiting our fears for some hidden agenda.

Financial and business blogger Josh Steimle has penned some wise lay observations about “fear” which deserve repeating here, especially in light of the sometimes hyperbolic news about coronavirus.

“Fear exists to keep us safe,” Steimle wrote. “It is not inherently bad or good but a tool we can use to make better decisions... When fear strikes consider whether the correct action might be to analyze the options and make a wise, well thought out choice, rather than jumping to what seems right in the heat of the moment... Embrace fear as instruction and let it inform your actions, but not control them.”

Yes, by all means be cautious when it comes to the coronavirus, but first listen to our health experts (and your family physician) before running out to buy the last surgical face mask in town.

And just as the British government publicly posted in the darkest days of the London Blitz, “Stay calm and carry on.”

