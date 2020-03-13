Healing after elders are mistreated

The Adult Protective Services unit (APS) within the Division of Licensing and Protection, of the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living was recently awarded a three year, $1 million grant by the Administration for Community Living to create, coordinate, and maintain a restorative justice effort to serve both victims and perpetrators of vulnerable adult maltreatment: this is defined in Vermont statute as “abuse, neglect, or exploitation”.

This new program, it is hoped, will eventually expand statewide.

It is estimated that approximately 9.5% of adults age 60 or older experience some form of elder mistreatment each year.

Elder mistreatment is expected to nearly double over the next three decades in proportion with older adult population growth, absent development of new prevention strategies. APS is the state agency tasked with investigating allegations of vulnerable adult maltreatment in Vermont.

Restorative Justice is a philosophy that emphasizes repairing the harm caused by maltreatment. It is best accomplished through cooperative processes that allow all willing stakeholders to meet. This can lead to transformation of people, relationships and communities. The Restorative Justice model is rooted in the recognition of the value and importance of a victim’s self-determination and self-direction.

The Vermont Adult Protective Services Restorative Justice pilot program will seek to draw on a victim’s identified strengths, culturally established beliefs, goals, wishes and expectations to create a plan to repair the harm, and attempt to make the victim “whole”. It will also provide additional options for harm reduction, service delivery, reparation and restitution, rather than solely relying on a perpetrator’s placement on the Vermont Adult Abuse Registry.

Vermont’s restorative justice pilot seeks to show a decrease in recidivism among perpetrators, a reduction in “revictimization”, and increased data collection in order to expand Vermont’s participation in national data reporting efforts.

Another important aim of this pilot program is that elder victims and perpetrators of elder maltreatment will feel satisfied that the harm has been fairly addressed and appropriate reparations have been made upon successful completion of the program.

— The Eagle ■

Note: Special thanks to Vermont Adult Protective Services for this week’s editorial.