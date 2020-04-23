Help on the way for local artists

One of the stories we’ll be featuring in the Eagle looks at how one Vermont gallery is bringing art outdoors during the current pandemic. The gallery created an ArtsWall to show case regional works. It’s clear to see that the arts have been especially hard hit in recent weeks.

While artists have always struggled, one organization hasn’t forgottem them during the COVID-19 crisis.

The New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA) has just awarded $47,000 to the Vermont Arts Council to support emergency relief for Vermont artists hit hard by the economic impact of COVID-19.

The funding is part of $282,000 in emergency relief from NEFA to be divided equally among the six New England state art agencies which include Vermont.

The funds will supplement the VAC’s Rapid Response Artist Relief Fund, which was established March 24 to provide grants of up to $500 to artists who are experiencing financial hardship due to the loss of a job or cancellation of concerts, festivals, theatrical performances and other arts events because of COVID-19.

The crisis has significantly affected individual artists in Addison County, many of whom are self-employed. Arts and culture are vital anchors for many of Vermont’s communities, providing more than 40,000 creative-sector jobs and comprising 9.3% of all employment in Vermont, higher than the national average.

While applications temporarily closed in order to process requests and ramp up fundraising efforts, the application will re-open for a new round of funding requests on April 22. Guidelines and the application are posted at https://www.vermontartscouncil.org/rapid-response-artist-relief.

The Eagle extends a special thank you to NEFA for assistance with this week’s editorial.

— The Eagle ■