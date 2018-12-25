Holy days, silent nights

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio A winter view of Mt. Moosalamoo from Halladay Road in Middlebury.

Winter-like weather comes far too early in Vermont. This year, here in the Lake Champlain Valley, we had our first dusting of the white stuff in late October.

More snow arrived before Thanksgiving. And while there have been ups and downs in temperature, it is looking like a fine holiday season for outdoor winter activities for young and old alike.

While this editor finds no fun in shoveling or battling snow drifts, snow does provide us with its own little silent secret world within the still of wintertime.

Acting as a natural sound damper, snow offers us with a meditative moment for a singular walk down a pristine country lane. Time to think, time to plan, time to let go of the past.

While it may be harder and harder these days to find pristine country roads, that is, with far too many taking to the roads in motor vehicles at all hours of the day and night, there are still silent, holy places to seek out and treasure.

Over the years, we have often referred to Vermont’s beloved poet Robert Frost. Frost, who lived and taught locally, seemed to capture the essence of the march of seasons here through his award-winning poetry —“Whose woods these are I think I know. His house is in the village though; He will not see me stopping here, to watch his woods fill up with snow …”

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver, now 85, also captured the feeling of the season in Vermont with her delicate poem, titled “Snowy Night:”

“Snow was falling, so much like stars, filling the dark trees, that one could easily imagine its reason for being was nothing more than prettiness.”

And with all that said, we wish you happy holidays, warm winter cheer and to all the very best in a promising new year.

— The Eagle