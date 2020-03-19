Infinite in all directions

I keep a notebook filled with quotes and facts that I come across in the course of my readings.

Most of these scribblings are of a scientific nature on subjects which are of special interest to me along with philosophical, spiritual thoughts culled from various traditions.

I’ll share these extracts from my little notebook:

• As far as the human eye can see: “Most of the universe is beyond our horizon. And how much of it is? Estimates are that the universe beyond our horizon is 10 to the 10 to the 100 times bigger than what’s visible to us. It’s an immense universe... and that’s just our universe,” according to Dr. Victor Stenger (1935-2014), particle physicist, philosopher, and author.

•All the stuff that we see in the observable universe make up only 5 percent of all the matter in our cosmos. The bulk of our universe is made up of dark energy, the invisible stuff the fuels the expansion of the cosmos (75 percent), and dark matter, heavy gravity stuff (25 percent), all the other stuff we will never see.

•Extraterrestrial intelligence: Alien biology is not likely to be purely aggressive, but unlikely to be purely peaceful. Should we continue to broadcast our presence in outer space?

•Here today gone tomorrow: Stars explode at the rate of 10 every second in the observable universe. That’s a lot of novae and supernovae.

•Seeing is believing in a contradiction: While the universe may be 14 billion years old, astronomers can actually see objects that are 47 billion light years away, all thanks to our expanding cosmos courtesy of dark energy. According to UCLA’s astronomy website, “This (fact) is not due to any change in the units of space and time, but caused by things being farther apart now than they used to be.”

•The Earth may be a sphere but the universe is flat: This idea doesn’t mean that our cosmos is physically flat as the screen you’re reading these words upon, but rather “flat” in the Euclidean sense meaning that, in the geometry of our universe, imaginary parallel lines will never intersect “out there”.

•What is the universe expanding into? Nothing. The cosmos creates its own space as it expands.

Our universe may be a micro universe formed as a “white hole” at the far end of a titanic black hole in a mega universe. It’s unlikely we’ll ever know for sure.

•Galaxies on the move: Yes, our universe is expanding thanks to dark energy, but galaxies remain at their fixed celestial coordinates; it’s the distance (space) between the fixed galaxies which expands over time. Astronomers see this phenomenon as the “redshift” of light.

A mind-bending novelette, titled ”He Who Shrank”, was written by Henry Hesse and published in Astounding science-fiction magazine during the 1930s. The story describes a scientist’s journey through a sub-atomic infinity. At one point in his journey through smaller and smaller universes, the fictional scientist passes through our own Earth, just another planet in one of the endless sub-atomic universes he traverses. This haunting, purely imaginary tale gives meaning to the late physicist Freeman Dyson’s phrase, “infinite in all directions.” (Dyson died recently.)

When reading a bedtime story to his children, Albert Einstein liked to begin the yarn thus: “Once upon a space-time…” A delightful thought, Einstein probably never said this to his kids at bedtime. It appears to be nothing more than a witty, urban legend.

I hope this sampling of scribbles gets you thinking about your own little place in our vast and possibly infinite universe. ■