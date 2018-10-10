× Expand File photo Gov. Andrew Cuomo is seeking a third term in November. He should debate his opponents.

Just four weeks before Election Day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not yet agreed to debate his challengers.

The decision is a throwback to 2014, when Cuomo agreed to just one debate with his opponents.

But a lot has happened since then to alter the state and federal landscape.

We’ve seen the arrest and conviction of scores of legislative leaders and former Cuomo aides on corruption charges.

The governor’s flagship economic development programs continue to be shrouded in scandal and are delivering questionable results despite pumping billions into the local economy.

Cuomo likes to tout his record on job creation — “New York state today has more private sector jobs than it has had in the history of the state,” he told business leaders in Bolton Landing last month — but the true picture upstate is far murkier.

While net total job growth numbers are steady for the Empire State as a whole, most of these new jobs are created in the five boroughs.

Once surrounding counties like Suffolk and Westchester are factored in, the number reaches 90 percent of all new jobs statewide, according to a report issued by the state Comptroller’s Office last year.

Meanwhile, upstate job creation has stalled at .03 percent annually.

Amid this grim backdrop, our state continues to hemorrhage residents and our public schools are at their lowest enrollment levels in 30 years.

And no, governor: This exodus isn’t because of the weather.

The above landscape is unfolding as Cuomo, a Democrat, increasingly positions the state as a bulwark against Trump administration policies.

Should New York be the homebase of the Resistance? Is this really in the best of interest of all New Yorkers?

Perhaps Cuomo can effectively tackle state issues at the same time he grows increasingly comfortable lobbing bombs and taking on President Trump on the national stage.

But doesn’t it at least warrant a public discussion?

A public debate takes on additional salience as the fate of the GOP-controlled state Senate hinges on just one seat.

A Democratic takeover could drastically reshape politics in New York, and voters deserve to know how Cuomo would navigate such an altered landscape and what policies four more years of a Cuomo Administration working in tandem with a blue state legislature may portend.

Cuomo faces Republican Marc Molinaro, Green Party nominee Howie Hawkins, Libertarian Larry Sharpe and independent candidate Stephanie Miner on Nov. 6.

He should debate them.

We’ve spoken with most of these candidates over the past several weeks, and we think voters would benefit from a series of televised exchanges so they can share their vision with voters statewide.

Of course, Cuomo squared off with Democratic primary opponent Cynthia Nixon in August, but the hour-long event was roundly criticized for skating over upstate issues in favor of New York City-centric issues and petty squabbling.

Polls show Cuomo has opened up a sizable lead over Molinaro, who contended he is ducking a showdown.

The other candidates have issued similar criticisms.

Of course, the governor is also well ahead of his four opponents in fundraising. As such, he has little reason to subject himself to broadsides by his foes.

But Nov. 6 is ultimately a job performance review, not a coronation, and Cuomo should publicly defend his record — especially as he eyes brighter pastures.