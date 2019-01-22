Local crops can get a boost

× Expand Photo provided “This program has a track record of helping Vermont’s farmers and researchers get to the next level. The specialty crop dollars promote innovation, on-farm research and market opportunities to our farmers, producer associations and universities,” said Secretary Anson Tebbetts.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is welcoming applications for the 2019 Vermont Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. This unique funding opportunity will provide awards for projects that strengthen our local specialty crop businesses.

Projects which receive an award will enhance the competitiveness of Vermont specialty crops defined as: fruits and tree nuts; vegetables; culinary herbs, spices, medicinal plants; nursery, floriculture, horticulture, Christmas trees; honey, hops, maple syrup; and mushrooms.

“This program has a track record of helping Vermont’s farmers and researchers get to the next level. The specialty crop dollars promote innovation, on-farm research and market opportunities to our farmers, producer associations and universities,” said Secretary Anson Tebbetts.

Tebbetts said that the funds are awarded through a competitive review process guided by industry, nonprofit, and government stakeholders.

Prospective applicants may learn more and download the Vermont Specialty Crop Block Grant Program request for proposals on the agency’s website agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/specialtycrop.

Applicants must submit a letter of intent by Feb. 25.

A review committee will invite the top-ranking projects to submit full proposals, which will be due in March 2019. Awards are not meant to solely benefit individual businesses or organizations.

For questions regarding this grant opportunity, contact Kathryn Donovan at AGR.SpecialtyCrops@vermont.gov or call 802-585-4571 for details.

