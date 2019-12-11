Open your heart to the season

Winter-like weather comes early in Vermont. This year, here in the Champlain Valley, we had our first taste of the changing seasons by early November.

And while there have been ups and downs in the temperature, it is looking like another special holiday season to cherish, whether you’re young or old.

With the colder temperatures comes frozen precipitation, snow.

Snow can be a chore or we can look at it in another way: It can provide us with a silent, secret world nestled within the holiday bustle. When the snow is falling (and sticking to everything in sight) during the days leading up to-and including-Dec. 25, it makes us all children again, even if it’s only for an instant. In a metaphorical way, Christmas snow presents us with “magic moments” in which we can pause under the pines, or watch our footprints as we walk to collect greeting cards in the mailbox.

Acting as nature’s sound muffler, a blanket of snow offers us many meditative, prayerful moments. So, why not take a walk in the snow? It can be a time to think, time to count your blessings, time to plan, time to let go of the past. What follows is a new year with many new promises you may have never bothered to consider just a few weeks before.

While you may think the modern world makes this ever more difficult, there are still many silent, holy places all around us. Seek them out.

Over the years, I have often referred to Vermont’s beloved poet Robert Frost. Frost, who lived and taught locally, seemed to have captured the essence of the march of seasons through his award-winning poetry—“Whose woods these are I think I know. His house is in the village though; he will not see me stopping here, to watch his woods fill up with snow… .”

And here’s another quote about the season that gives me even deeper insights as I gaze at the snow outside my window; I like the quote although I don’t know who said it originally: “Christmas is not as much about opening our presents as opening our hearts.”

So, with all that said, we wish you happy holidays, warm winter cheer, and to all the very best in a promising new year. ■

— The Editor