Please help us continue to tell the stories of the North Country

Each week, we do our best to provide our readers with timely, accurate community news, as well as coverage of education, features on engaging community members, and the high school sports coverage you have come to expect. We see it as our role to highlight the good things that are happening in our North Country communities, and to shine a spotlight on the many wonderful volunteers and organizations that might otherwise go unrecognized.

More often than not, when we cover an event, we’re the only media there. Gone are the days when one of the paid regional dailies or local broadcast entities sent a camera operator and reporter to cover local events. Only the rare story that might have regional appeal is picked up by other entities.

But while we’ve outlasted the competition for hyperlocal news, competition for advertising dollars – the lifeblood of our newspapers – has increased. At the same time, price increases beyond our control, affecting the cost of personnel, newsprint, supplies, equipment, and postage have increased and will continue to increase in the future.

These challenges are not unique to The SUN. Newspapers across the country are struggling with the burden of increased costs and declining advertising revenues. In the past five years, more than 1,800 weaker publications have already collapsed under the weight.

In looking for ways to control expenses, we’ve attempted to make some reductions in our coverage area. In turn, readers, advertisers, and even town officials have stressed how important the role of The SUN plays in reaching and serving our rural communities.

Now, before it is too late, we’re asking you to help us continue to perform The SUN’s mission of providing you with a source of compelling and accurate community news.

Please consider for a moment the value you receive from the news, features, sports, commentary, fliers and local marketing information you read each week in your SUN. Is that worth 50 cents a week to you? Or $1? Perhaps more? If so, then, please consider contributing to this critical source of local journalism.

Some of our readers may recall, the concept of paying for a subscription to the weekly newspaper is not a new one. Not too many years ago, the only way to receive our local weekly newspaper was to pay for an annual subscription or to plop down 50 cents a copy at a local convenience store.

Over the years, we made the decision to deliver the paper to every household, free of charge. In doing so, local merchants and commercial operators were anxious to have their information provided to the readers in The SUN, delivered through the U.S. Postal Service.

That model of distribution helped us to increase our circulation and fill a valuable void at a time when other newspapers were experiencing circulation declines. And, for several years, we saw a corresponding uptick in advertising because our clients gained the benefit of those additional readers through our expanded reach.

But, with new advertising competition as well as changes in consumer buying habits, that trendline has changed. While local advertising is, and will remain, our core revenue source, current trends suggest that without reader support, advertising alone will not cover the high costs we face maintaining our current rural circulation reach.

That is where you come in. By providing The SUN with an Enhanced Subscription (see page 2, in this week's Sun), you will help preserve and strengthen this vital community resource. You will also be eligible for monthly prize drawings and be invited to join our staff for periodic events where you can share your thoughts about the community, the newspaper, and how we can make The SUN an even more vital part of your community.

For more than seventy years, Denton Publications, now rebranded as The SUN, has been telling the story of this magnificent area. With your support, we can continue to share the stories for many years to come. ■

— Dan Alexander, Publisher