Revisiting Act 250

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Gov. Phil Scott: Some communities could be exempted from Act 250 for meeting planning and environmental goals.

Last week, Gov. Phil Scott presented his Fiscal Year 2020 budget priorities for Vermont which included an e-cigarette “vaping” tax, clean water funding and ideas for putting more electric vehicles on the roads.

Scott’s balanced budget is up slightly from last year’s proposal of nearly $6 billion. He presented reforms to expand the economy, reverse demographic trends, increase the labor force and turn the state’s education system into the best in the country.

But notable among his budget plans, were Act 250 exemptions for developers and others.

Scott’s idea for a fair re-evaluation of Act 250, got applause from businesses. The governor’s approach is not to create more regulations but to revisit existing ones that could streamline the process for new development.

“Let’s modernize regulation to support growth in our local economic centers, expand broadband access and take action on climate change to strengthen our environment and economy,” he said.

“Last term, we agreed on the need to evaluate Act 250. These regulations were put in place when we were growing too fast. Over time, they’ve become complex, and in some cases, redundant with other regulations.”

Scott suggested that some communities could be exempted from Act 250 for meeting planning and environmental goals.

“Let’s give communities the opportunity to raise the bar when it comes to planning and environmental protection. And when they meet these new standards, let’s reward them and encourage growth by exempting them from Act 250,” he said.

It seems fair to us for state government to give back for a job well done on the local level. Gov. Scott’s Act 250 proposals make good sense. Also, now is not the time to hobble struggling Vermont communities by adding unnecessary “Agenda 21” goals to Act 250, as some advocates desire.

— The Eagle