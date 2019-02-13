Signing off as your editor

After five years at The Sun — the past two as managing editor — I’m moving on to new opportunities.

The North Country is fertile ground for a reporter.

I’ve been fortunate to cover some of the biggest regional stories over the past half-decade: the 2015 escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, the ongoing debate over state land purchases in the Adirondack Park and pitched political battles in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Holding government accountable has been a big part of the job.

For me, this has largely manifested itself in probing the state’s universal broadband initiative and ill-fated rural Medicaid transportation program that saw what seemed like a good idea in Albany mutate into a criminal enterprise in the Adirondacks.

They have a saying in China: “The mountains are high and the emperor is far away.”

Much of that applies here.

And I’ve grown fond of covering the Essex County Board of Supervisors, who are a swell group of guys (and one gal, as of the beginning of this year).

Chasing those big stories has been rewarding.

But this column isn’t about me — it’s about you.

By far the most fulfilling part of the job has been sharing your stories and talking with you about the issues that affect your lives.

Yes, localizing big picture items like health care and smog emissions from coal-fired power plants has occupied prime real estate in my reporter’s notebook.

But finding answers for your questions has been immeasurably rewarding.

You’ve asked me to probe why utility companies cut down your trees with little notice.

You’ve demanded answers over why that mausoleum housing your loved ones was abandoned and left to decay.

You’ve reached out after your broadband flickered off without explanation, and customer service gave you the runaround.

You have described furtive government activity surrounding a Cold War-era missile silo; expressed bewilderment over your health insurance company halting payments to your caregiver, and discussed how a school district merger would impact your kids.

None of it would have been possible without your help.

Thank you.

I also owe it all to the supportive team and management at The Sun, a terrific family-owned company.

I’ve been fortunate to work with a group of dedicated and talented people during a time of unprecedented transition at this newspaper, from the 2015 rebranding to The Sun; the subsequent redesign and entry into new markets.

I believe in local newspapers, and I believe in The Sun, which sets the high-water mark of how a newspaper can serve the community while also being an industry vanguard.

I encourage anyone who values local news as an essential force in our neighborhoods; is troubled at the state of the nation, or simply values seeing photos of their kids playing sports, to support their local newspaper.

Independent, fact-based journalism is needed now more than ever.

And so are strong communities.

Thanks for allowing me into your lives.

The late punk rocker Dee Dee Ramone said it best:

“OK… I gotta go now.”

— Pete DeMola, former editor