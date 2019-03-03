Signing on as your editor

The sun is rising on a new day.

It’s a cold February morning, but now that I’m back inside, those rays of sunshine provide warmth and hope for a new day.

I’m sitting in the office, my new home away from home. Though oftentimes I feel more at home in a newsroom.

I’ve had breakfast and my orange juice; now I’m sipping hot chocolate (yes, I’m one of the few journalists not addicted to coffee) while looking over today’s to-do list.

I’m alone. It’s quiet.

I enjoy this time in the newsroom — the calm before the storm.

But I also enjoy the storm. Navigating a day full of news is highly envigorating.

It can also be highly draining. We set aside our emotions as we do our job, but at the end of the day, we’re humans.

Some days, it’s the joy you take home with you.

But some days, the sadness of a tragedy will haunt you.

I wouldn’t trade it. Serving the communities I’ve worked in has been worth any negatives.

And getting the chance to provide local journalism to the communities I grew up and have lived in for 34 of my 42 years alive has been greatly rewarding.

For 23 straight days, my co-workers and I covered the infamous escape from Clinton Correctional. Several years earlier, Irene flooded the news cycle for weeks.

And some of the ones I haven’t covered, I lived through.

I was home on Christmas break from college when the Ice Storm of ‘98 hit. And the closure of Plattsburgh Air Force Base directly affected my family like so many others.

All are examples of the times when local journalism proved its worth. And it will time and time again.

Since I was a kid, I’ve enjoyed the excitement of opening up a fresh copy of a newspaper to see what’s on the pages.

Now, as managing editor of Sun Community News & Printing, my goal will be to provide you with that same feeling.

Our print product is weekly, but we cover news and sports daily.

Check us out online at suncommunitynews.com, on Facebook and on Twitter at @SunCmtyNews and @SunCmtySports.

Got a news tip? Reach out to us at 518-873-6368 or contact me at nate@suncommunitynews.com or @EditorNate on Twitter.

The Sun is rising on a new day.

— Nathan Ovalle, editor