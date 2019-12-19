Some kind of closure

You may recall a news story, which was widely reported in August, about a lawsuit brought by a woman who was the victim of a kidnapping and sexual assault involving suspect Everett Simpson.

Well, according to Adam Silverman of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, the agency has agreed to settle the highly publicized lawsuit.

The settlement was reached following mediation and finalized with a stipulation of dismissal that was filed Dec. 5 and approved by a judge on Dec. 12. Under terms of the agreement, the victim will receive $300,000, and her son will receive $100,000. The parties to the lawsuit will bear their own costs and fees. The state admitted no wrongdoing in reaching the compromise settlement with the plaintiff.

The lawsuit was filed March 4, in the Civil Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington. The case arose from an incident that occurred in January of this year when Simpson is alleged to have left a substance-abuse treatment facility against court orders, stole a vehicle, drove to New Hampshire, abducted the victim outside the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, forced her and her young son into her vehicle and drove to Vermont. Simpson was then accused of forcing the woman to rent a hotel room, where he sexually assaulted her with her son present.

Criminal charges against Simpson related to the incident are pending in both federal and state courts. But thankfully, there has been some closure relating to this sordid case. ■

