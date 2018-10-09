The cost of affordable housing

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vermont Housing Data Middlebury South Village

With affordable housing properties in Vermont being developed for around $500 per square foot at taxpayer expense, the word “affordable” seems to have lost all meaning.

For Dart Everett, a veteran Brattleboro-based real estate appraiser and landlord, and owner of Everett Real Estate Service, Section 8 housing in Vermont is riddled with excessive spending, as well as internal and external abuse. In Brattleboro at least 20 percent of rentals are targeted to Section 8 tenants.

While Everett lauds the organization’s mission and compassion, he questions the money Vermont gives to such groups at steep cost to the taxpayer. “I can tell you about the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust,” Everett was quoted in True North Reports (TNR) story recently. “They spend more than any private developer could ever spend.”

“The Trust is spending $500 per square feet, with each unit about the size of a living room — something between 350 and 400 square feet — costing $200,000 apiece,” he said. “I doubt there’s any other building in Brattleboro that costs $500 a square foot... This is getting into the low end of Manhattan (New York City) prices.” By comparison, the typical house in Brattleboro ranges from $150 to $200 per square foot, Everett said. “They don’t spare any expense,” he added.

Affordable housing in Vermont gets funding through the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, a quasi-state entity that provides money for land conservation and housing projects. Everett says the system is unfair to private owners.

Both Republicans and Democrats have blocked efforts to allow more private involvement in the state-centralized world of affordable housing, while at the same time appropriating millions.

“I saw Gov. Phil Scott this year and I told him, ‘So this is affordable housing, at $500 a square foot?’ He winced. He knows; he was in the construction business.

Former Vermont State Housing Authority Section 8 field representative and New Haven resident Doug Tolles quit the affordable housing business after witnessing internal abuse, the coddling of bad tenants and even personal threats to his life. Tolles inspected affordable housing units in Addison and Chittenden counties for the state.

“The construction cost per square foot in Vermont’s affordable housing sector is way, way out of whack,” Tolles told TNR. He pointed to a building in the center of downtown Middlebury along Route 7 that was razed three years ago for new affordable housing.

“(They) built a 10-unit affordable housing building in its place with 1,000 square feet per unit. The total cost, all in, was $6.25 million — that’s $625 per square foot. That’s just nuts for affordable housing.”

However, Tolles said Addison County’s shire town has some newer affordable units to be proud of, especially the Middlebury South Village building between Court Street and Creek Road.

“Middlebury South Village is well constructed, somewhat well-maintained, and provides quality, affordable housing for people with federal vouchers,” he said.