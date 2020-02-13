Vermont primary vs. Iowa caucus

The debacle of the Iowa Democratic Caucus may be a harbinger of the 2020 national election.

Between possible partisan shenanigans and unproven electronic technologies (such as whiffy and largely untested election applications), better get ready for an election year that could make the hanging chads of Y2K look tame.

No matter, at least here in Vermont, it’s looking like we’re comfy vote wise: Vermont’s Presidential Primary is very different from the Iowa Caucuses. But saying that doesn’t mean the Green Mountain State always holds untroubled elections.

Last week, Eric Covey, chief of staff, of the Office of the Secretary of State, distributed his post-Iowa Democratic Caucus thoughts to editors, along with his assurances that Vermont’s March 3 primary will be safe and honest.

“In Vermont, a primary is held instead of a caucus, meaning that voters will make their selections in private,” Covey said. “For the Presidential primary only, Vermont voters must declare which party primary they wish to vote in. Only the voter knows who they actually voted for.”

Covey assured voters that Vermont’s upcoming primary system works without all the problems we saw in Iowa last week.

“The primaries in Vermont are administered by town or city clerks, not by members of the political parties, or their volunteers,” he said. “Our clerks are trained election officials, and their election workers also receive training for the work they do at the polls. These are dedicated and highly competent public officials, who work incredibly hard to administer our elections.”

With that said, remember the town of Victory, Vermont, just a few years ago? The Victory Town Clerk’s Office counted the Town Meeting Day votes of several, local second-home residents; but they had already registered to vote in Connecticut. Oops. Unfortunately, the incident didn’t unduly worry Secretary of State Jim Condos.

No matter, while Victory-like voting irregularities have occurred (and likely will again), our primary elections are largely honest by following strict rules.

Vermont town clerks get support from the Office of Secretary of State with representatives of both political parties alongside to keep an eye on things, too. Unlike Vermont, in the Hawkeye State, the secretary of state’s office doesn’t get involved with the Iowa Caucus; there, it’s just the political parties running the show. And last week’s Iowa mess is more evidence of what happens when you leave political party operatives in charge of a grownup’s job.

Here, every vote cast has a voter-marked paper ballot. Then, the sealed ballots are saved for 22 months after the election.

“Vermont voters should feel confident in the integrity and security of our elections, and should have confidence in the deliberate process in which our elections are conducted,” Covey noted.

While Covey specifically mentioned that foreign adversaries, such as Russia, can exploit our elections, what he didn’t mention is the fact that even rabid, homegrown American partisans and hacks can “monkey wrench” elections, too.

So, while Vermont voters should always be vigilant on Town Meeting Day, we should never-the-less cast our ballots with considerable confidence.

Still, when it comes to counting election ballots, trust and verify.

— The Editor ■