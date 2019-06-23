What a season, what a year!

For the first time in 25 years, the Section VII high school sports season came to an end with a win!

The Ticonderoga Sentinels rode their motto of “unfinished business” through the finish line this season, avenging a state championship game loss last season and winning the NYSPHSAA Class C baseball championship with a 7-3 victory against Cooperstown.

The Sentinels were dominant in their run to the state title, having one tight game against Alfred Almond (3-1), which featured a dominating performance by Russell Gallo III on the mound, a heavy favorite in our books for state player of the year in Class C after going 4-0 in the postseason and allowing only one earned run. Add the fact that Michael DuShane (six innings) and Bryce Gautreau (one) combined to throw a no-hitter in the state title game, and it truly was an impressive run.

Dominance was the theme for Section VII on the biggest stage this sports season. Cameron Duffield scored four medals at the NYSPHSAA outdoor track and field championships, including a near half-second win in the Division II 400 hurdles, pulling away from the field late to earn a state title for Saranac.

In the winter season, Saranac’s Jake Nolan cruised through the competition at the NYSPHSAA wrestling championships, scoring an 8-4 win in the title match to earn his first state championship and complete a career that saw him earn all-state honors in five of the six years he wrestled.

Rewinding all the way back to fall, we may have seen two of the most dominating performances in the championships.

The Saranac Lake boys cross country team had four runners (James Catania, Anderson Gray, Peter Fogarty, Micah McCulley) score in the top 10 (top 20 overall) en route to a 52-point win over Westhill for the NYSPHSAA Class C state crown.

On the soccer pitch, the Chazy boys team may have looked as dominant as ever, scoring wins of 8-1. 2-0 and 3-0 in the state rounds to claim its ninth NYSPHSAA Class D championship.

Much like Ticonderoga, Chazy also had a battle cry of unfinished business, as they were able to defeat Mount Academy in the final, the same team they had played to a 1-1 tie a year earlier, earning a co-championship but accomplishing the goal of winning it all this time around.

Here at The Sun, we want to congratulate these teams, coaches and individuals, along with all the other teams, student-athletes, coaches and volunteers for another tremendous high school sports season. We also want to thank the behind-the-scenes people, from the office personnel who field calls and help organize trips and events, the bus drivers who transport teams long distances in one of the largest geographical section in the state, and custodial staff who set up, take down and clean up in support of these sporting events.

Another huge thanks goes to the officials, who give of their time to help student-athletes and give them the chance to play fair games, despite the increasing levels of hate and punishment they have to suffer at the hands of a few misguided and poor-example fans. We saw way too many fans get tossed from games this season or make scenes that were unbecoming of a high school sporting event, and that needs to stop. Thank you, officials, for working through these distractions and focusing on our student-athletes and providing them a quality sporting experience.

Finally, a thank you to the athletic directors and leadership at Section VII. Their dedication and commitment to high school athletics does not go unnoticed in our books. You have all been a tremendous help with providing schedules, getting information for previews to the respective coaches, fielding questions we may have about schedules and events and supporting your student-athletes to the fullest. Each has been a joy to work with, and Section VII leadership, under the direction of Executive Director Matt Walentuk, worked very hard to provide the best venues and experiences for student-athletes in the regular season and postseason, most exemplified by hosting the Class B regional basketball playoffs, where 3,000-plus came to watch the boys and girls basketball games.

Thank you all, we look forward to starting this all again — sooner than you may realize.

— Keith Lobdell is the sports editor at The Sun.