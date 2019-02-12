Zuckerman’s Night at the Movies

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio When it comes to using state taxpayer dollars to advance his left-of-center political agenda, Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman isn’t shy. Pictured: Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman at Middlebury Union Middle School in 2018.

When it comes to using state taxpayer dollars to advance his left-of-center political agenda, Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman isn’t shy.

The hippyish, pony tailed Zuckerman is leveraging a prime state resource — his office’s public website — to provide residents with invitations to attend screenings of his favorite politically charged films.

Using his official state website, Zuckerman unashamedly supports political activism of the leftist kind. The lieutenant governor’s favorite films are frequently outlandish, one-sided productions that purport to be balanced documentaries.

Zuckerman’s movie screenings, which occur on the fourth Thursday of each month and are free and open to the public, take place in taxpayer-supported places such as fire stations and public libraries around the state capital.

According to Zuckerman’s website, the goal is “to create an opportunity for conversation around issues currently active in our state and country.”

But how balanced are the screenings? The film descriptions reveal that the movies promote a controversial, sometimes paranoid leftist agenda steeped in mistrust of mainstream American approaches to public policy. Documentary topics range from green energy and paid family leave to identity politics and gender studies.

One film recently showcased at a local public screening is “Tough Guise 2,” a sequel to the first movie in the anti-male series by the same name.

The work of gender and race activist Jackson Katz, Tough Guise 2 examines “violent masculinity” and associates mass shootings, bullying, violence against women and other acts of aggression with the “sexist and homophobic messages boys and young men routinely receive from virtually every corner of the culture,” according to the state website.

The film also attacks the American military community and critiques the state of manhood in the U.S. from an angry socialist-feminist perspective.

“The Devil We Know,” the documentary being shown this month, is an anti-corporate lecture about an alleged toxic PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) cover-up by the DuPont company in the town of Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Under the Obama administration, the Environmental Protection Agency fined DuPont over releases of its Teflon-processing chemical. While Vermonters may think of the Chemfab PFOA contamination reported at the closed chemical manufacturing facility located in North Bennington, the film stirs up unnecessary cancer fears and offers only a weak causal link to the case in southern Vermont.

Are we surprised this film series reinforces Zuckerman’s political agenda?

