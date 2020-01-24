2019 Bipartisan Results

Elise Stefanik 115th official photo B&W Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

As we kick off 2020, I wanted to update you on the important work that my Congressional office has been able to accomplish on your behalf over the past year. While the pace of the national news coverage can be overwhelming at times, I am proud to have continued my laser focus on representing my constituents in New York’s 21st district throughout the year with many legislative results that have significant local impacts.

CONSTITUENT CASEWORK AND COMMUNITY GRANTS

My offices are always devoted to assisting constituents with federal casework and helping them recover earned benefits throughout the year. My offices received over 4,000 constituent phone calls throughout 2019, recovered $602,141 in VA benefits, $406,511 in social security benefits, and $532,237 in miscellaneous funds, which includes things like tax refunds and retirement benefits. Additionally, my office has favorably closed 503 constituent cases, spanning across all 12 counties in my district. I also announced over $52 million in grant funding from government agencies that was awarded to communities for projects throughout the district. I was also proud to participate in my 1000th district constituent outreach event in August of this past year – the Bassmaster Tournament on the St. Lawrence River!

LOWERING HEALTHCARE COSTS

North Country families continue to see skyrocketing healthcare monthly premiums and deductibles; we must continue to focus on bipartisan proposals to lower the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs. I worked in Congress to successfully deliver the permanent repeal of numerous healthcare taxes that have exploded costs for patients. I advocated and voted for the repeal of the Cadillac tax, which was a 40% excise tax on employer-provided health insurance plans. This tax significantly raised healthcare costs for both employers and their employees. In addition, after years of fighting, I helped lead Congress in finally repealing the medical device tax, which ballooned the cost of lifesaving medical devices and innovations. Congress also repealed the health insurance tax. Each of these taxes contributed to significant financial strain for many North Country families, especially seniors. I was proud to vote to repeal all of these taxes as a major step toward expanding high quality and affordable healthcare.

I am committed to working across the aisle to deliver bipartisan results to lower the cost of prescription drugs. I introduced the Lower Costs More Cures Act, a package of over 40 provisions previously introduced to lower out-of-pocket spending, ensure new medicines and cures are not heavily taxed, strengthen transparency and accountability, and champion competition in the medical community. Each provision has bipartisan support. Additionally, I cosponsored the Lowering Prescription Drug Costs and Extending Community Health Centers and Other Public Health Priorities Act. This bill is a combination of three bills that all work to prohibit big pharmaceutical companies from engaging in anti-competitive conduct to prevent generic versions of prescription drugs from entering the marketplace.

SUPPORTING PRO-FAMILY POLICIES FOR HARDWORKING FAMILIES

Economic prosperity and job creation continues to be a top priority for hardworking North Country families, but many of these young families continue to struggle with the rising cost of childcare. I was proud to introduce the bipartisan Advancing Support for Working Families Act, which would give families the option to advance up to $5,000 of their Child Tax Credit (CTC) in the first year of a child’s life or the first year a family adopts a child. Child-related expenses can be particularly high during a child’s first year, so families should be free to utilize the CTC when they need it most. This bipartisan effort delivers a much-needed option for new parents across the North Country.

COMBATTING THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC

In addition, the opioid crisis has been devastating to upstate New York, especially among our rural communities. As a member of the Heroin Task Force, I was proud to be a co-leader of the Opioid Workforce Act, which will provide Medicare support for an additional 1,000 graduate medical school residency positions to combat the opioid crisis throughout the country.

FUNDING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Lastly, this year’s appropriations package included huge wins and increases in funding for critical North Country programs such as the Lake Champlain Basin Program and the Northern Border Regional Commission. As co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus, I was proud to advocate for the approved $25 million that will provide infrastructure and economic development grant opportunities to each of our district’s 12 counties.

As January comes to a close, I am looking forward to continuing my important work in Congress on your behalf as the chief advocate for the hardworking families of New York’s 21st district.

It is a privilege to serve.