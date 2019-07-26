Chazy Senior Housing not applying for funds

Residents of the Town of Chazy.

The Chazy Senior Housing Development Corporation (CSHC) was created in the year 2000 with the goal of building a low-income senior housing facility in the Town of Chazy. Several applications were submitted with the state of New York for the funding of an eight-unit facility over the years, and they were denied.

In recent years, NYS Housing and Community Renewal, in conjunction with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), have redesigned their funding categories to better support small, rural initiatives. In the fall of 2018, the Board of Directors decided to make another application in the spring of 2019.

Chazy Senior Housing sought partnerships with the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County (HAPEC) for development services and the Rural Preservation Company of Clinton County for facility management services to ensure a competitive application. To gauge the viability of the project, CSHC conducted a survey in late winter of this year. Surveys were mailed to more than 300 community members over the age of 62 within the Town of Chazy (Chazy, West Chazy and Sciota). Many more were placed around the villages of Chazy and West Chazy. The survey stated clearly the HUD eligibility guidelines to qualify for housing under this program.

While we received many inquiries about the project, we received a low number of responses by qualified applicants. There were not enough responses to feel confident that the project would be sustainable. For this reason, Chazy Senior Housing will not be applying to New York state for building funds in the year 2019.

It has also been decided by the Board of Directors to put the organization in a dormant state, until another application can be explored. The corporation will continue to be a legal entity. All treasury, history of minutes, activities and current officer contact information is recorded in the Book of Corporation, housed in the town office. It is our sincere hope that community interest will renew in the future and a new group will take up the effort. The site for development, on Church Street in the Village of Chazy, has been deeded to the organization until the year 2030 through the generosity of Sacred Heart Church and the Diocese of Ogdensburg.

We would like at this time to thank all the community members and organizations that have so generously supported us through the years. Your pledges of funds and services have made this effort possible.

We thank the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County (HAPEC) and the Rural Preservation Company of Clinton County for teaming up with us and paving the way with New York state on what we all believe would have been a successful application had we the population to support it. We would be remiss if we did not thank our many board members, past and present. They have worked tirelessly in their effort to raise funds, increase awareness and secure an inordinate amount of in-kind services to aid our project. It is because of these efforts, that we leave it to a future group to continue this quest.

Sincerely,

Chazy Senior Housing Development Corporation