A few weeks like no other

File photo Dan Alexander Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

It has been an extraordinary few weeks as our region, state, country, and nearly the entire world faces historical changes and challenges with the effort to defeat the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Amid the stress and uncertainty we all feel, it’s never been more important to stay connected with one another, even as we hunker down and practice social distancing to avoid transmission and keep each other healthy and safe.

For all of us here in the North Country I would like to take a moment to thank you all for doing everything you can. We are seeing from all corners of our region, people helping people. Our government agencies, medical support system, local businesses, and everyday folks like you and me all doing our part in this monumental effort.

I am especially proud to see our President and Governor working so well together on behalf of our citizens. I only wish it could work this way all the time, and given the economic tsunami we may be facing, they must continue in this fashion until we fully recover.

Here at The Sun, like you at home, we are committed to doing all we can to follow the directions of Governor Cuomo, President Trump, and all our national and local leaders as we continue trying to help each other.

Despite being classified as a Media Essential Businesses, we’ve taken steps to limit the employees working from the office. We are organizing online Zoom meetings and even attending online press conferences.

Our administrative, news gathering and sales staff are doing almost all their work online, by phone or email with our front office now closed. Our limited production and delivery crew continue to keep the presses running and getting the papers delivered to the post offices so that we can keep you informed.

Our graphics and news teams continue to keep our website well populated with the current breaking news as they continue preparations to launch our new site on April 1st. The new site is coming none too soon with advance tools and resources to aid in our 24/7 news delivery program.

At the same time, we understand many of our readers throughout the region are not online. They rely heavily on our freely mailed newspaper packed with essential local news, and grocery, pharmacy, and other retail fliers.

Just know that due to extraordinary purchases while consumers were stocking up after the recent shutdown announcement, several stores were forced to pull their fliers due to supply chain issues with restocking. What may have been planned for sale items a few weeks ago had to be scrapped, but nearly all have committed to moving forward in the coming weeks now that supplies are being restored.

Please let us know if you have news tips or are aware of human interest stories that need to be shared during these trying times. ■