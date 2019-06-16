A tribute to dads

File photo Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

There are many words in many languages to describe what it means to be a father.

Dad, poppa, daddy, pa, pops, poppy or whatever you called your father, they all have rich and meaningful sentimental importance.

I know in my case, while I always had great respect for my father, I never really appreciated what it meant to be a father until I held my son for the first time.

Suddenly, a light went off when I realized the awesome responsibility I had just undertaken.

It also became clear that the respect I thought I had for my father was never really enough. The sacrifices he made, the headaches I created for him and the times when I thought I knew better all came rushing back as I looked at the little life now in my arms.

Moms are great, but fathers mean so much to the family, especially in the formative years.

Having a father around while growing up was so important to my life, and now seeing my son be a great father to his children, I fully understand the importance and joys of fatherhood.

While society has changed today, the thought of father as the breadwinner and protector of the family is still the image and role most of us value the greatest. Studies show time and time again how significant a father’s influence is in the life of his children.

It’s too easy on Father’s Day to make a quick phone call, drop him a card or an email. But I can tell you when he’s gone, you’ll realize you’ve missed an important opportunity to share things with him that only you can do not just on Father’s Day but any day. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about Dad, who has been gone nearly 30 years now.

So make the most of this day to let dear old dad know how important he has been in your life. Share a personal story of something special he did years ago that made an impact on your life. Let him know you love and appreciate him in spite of the times he made you mad or was overly strict.

On behalf of all of us here at The Sun, we extend the warmest wishes to all fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers and soon-to be-fathers. We thank you for the job you do, raising our future citizens and sharing with them the values of love and the importance of family.