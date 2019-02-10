Adolescent mental health must be a priority

Mental health is often underappreciated by the public and stigmatized by the media. It’s just as important to our overall health as is our physical health.

Unfortunately, more than 11 million Americans did not receive the necessary mental health services that they needed in 2016.

Ideally, we should begin diagnosing and identifying mental health issues early, as minds are developing, namely in teens and young adults.

The trend is staggering: mental health diagnoses will surpass all physical diagnoses worldwide as major cause of disability.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, 50 percent of mental health conditions begin by the age of 14, and 75 percent occurs by the age of 24.

If we promote mental health awareness and support during these influential moments in young people’s lives, we can begin to help them get the help they need. Mental health is an issue that goes under the public radar until a drastic event occurs that shocks the community. Even then, we often tend to focus on it as an individual’s problem and not on the system at large.

Promoting mental health in children and teens is important for our future as well as the success of our future generations. The children of today deal with many new issues well over and above the usual homework and sports. Also those in the North Country often have extra challenges that come from living in a rural environment.

We need to do our best to support them in every way we can.

It is important to understand that mental health issues can be difficult to detect. Symptoms are often invisible to an untrained eye and friends and loved ones are not trained to catch important clues.

Approximately 22.2 percent of adolescents between the ages of 13 and 18 had serious mental health concerns in the United States. As we go forth into this new year, let’s take our time to teach ourselves to recognize signs of mental health issues.

Teachers and educators do a wonderful job at identifying these situations and working towards resolving them and helping our children.

However, we can do more to provide them with aid so that we can help as many of our children as we can to succeed.

Middle school and high school can be a tumultuous time in the development of today’s youth; we are working hard to teach them the skills and knowledge necessary to proceed with their adult lives.

As a legislator, it is my responsibility to support the North Country and protect the happiness and well-being of our children.

In the Assembly, my colleagues and I are working hard to provide legislation and funding to tackle this issue. One legislative proposal, A.648, would require mental health services to be covered by all health insurance programs.

The ability to pay should never stand in the way of receiving desperately needed mental health services, and this proposal would eliminate that barrier.

Additionally, the legislature has proposed providing more funding for the establishment of community schools (A.1780).

Community schools will combine regional services and academic programming to educate our students as a whole in order to address outside influences that might have a negative impact on their academic success.

Furthermore, the executive has proposed an increase of $130 million to the Office of Mental Health. I will work with my colleagues to see this increase included in the final 2019-2020 New York state budget. This additional funding will help mental health services to reach our youth in their time of need.

The North Country is a unique and special region. We care about our neighbors and help those that are facing times of need.

However, we are not immune to the difficulties that children must deal with. Far too often is the life of a cherished, young member of our community lost. It is our responsibility to prevent these untimely losses. We must stand together, now more than ever, to help all of our North Country children.

As always, your feedback is my best tool.

If you have any questions about these or any other community issues, please do not hesitate to reach out to me at 518-562-1986 or jonesb@nyassembly.gov.

You can also visit our district office at 202 U.S. Oval in Plattsburgh.

My door is always open.

- D. Billy Jones is the assemblyman for the 115th District of the New York State Assembly.