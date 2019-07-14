America the beautiful

File photo

I wonder at times if Americans have gotten too caught up in the current day hustle and bustle of life to reflect on what a great country we are privileged to call home.

There have been many societies down through the ages that took for granted all the benefits they had built over the years and ultimately lost their way. At some point, we each have to take stock in what we have and what we expect from our individual and collective efforts as well as those from our government, charged with maintaining and building a foundation for the nation.

National optimism seems to have taken a back seat these days to finger-pointing.

Nearly every major community around the nation has a July Fourth celebration, so why shouldn’t there be one in Washington?

From the moment it was announced by the president that there would be a Fourth of July event, in the nation’s capital, the nay-sayers for Trump’s Fourth of July Event were non-stop, before, during and after the event.

It’s a shame that on this special day, the nation couldn’t put political differences aside and celebrate arm-in-arm.

The event wasn’t a political rally, it was All-American celebration, but both sides ginned it up, and it sadly became just another political football.

I strongly doubt in the future there will be much talk about what’s right with America and what a great nation we are blessed to call our home. That’s what I see at the root of our national discontentment. We spend far too much time defining our political differences and not nearly enough time celebrating our freedoms and our ordinary citizens who go about their business each day, raising families, building lives and making their version of the American dream a reality.

Opportunity is all around us if we just open our eyes and take time to smell the roses. The nation is full of beautiful landscapes, magnificent cities, wonderful hospitals and creative, talented and generous people who give so much of themselves.

It’s uplifting just to be in their company and hear their stories.

We should spend more time focused on the positives we see around us, the debt we owe to those who gave birth to this great nation and most of all those who fight daily to protect us and preserve the freedoms we value.

America has much to be proud of, but it’s up to us to recognize her beauty and share that optimism with those around us.