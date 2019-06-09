And the survey says...

File photo Dan Alexander

We’ve witnessed some remarkable changes in the media landscape over the last decade.

Quoting from an article appearing in the Wall Street Journal last week, “All the companies have struggled over the past decade with steep advertising and print readership declines. This year, both GateHouse and Gannett have had substantial rounds of layoffs, while McClatchy offered buyouts to hundreds of employees.”

With that as a backdrop, we’ve been a part of two recent surveys.

The first was a local survey of North Country residents looking for feedback on where they find their local news. This survey was conducted by Circulation Verification Council (CVC) of St. Louis, Missouri.

The second survey was conducted on a national basis with media buyers by CVC in cooperation with Standard Rate and Data Service (SRDS).

Clearly times are changing, and while we don’t have space to cover all the questions, I would like to share a few details.

When it comes to the local news source of choice, 88.9 percent of responders selected The Sun followed by WPTZ at 46.3 percent and tied for third was the Press Republican and WCAX at 33.3 percent. All other forms of local media were in the 20 percent range and below.

When asked specifically about newspaper choices alone, The Sun ranked at 70 percent, while the Post Star, Press Republican and Daily Enterprise all came in below 10 percent.

Those numbers are no surprise considering the circulation advantage The Sun now holds. In Clinton County, The Sun is mailed to 28,963 homes, while the Press Republican has 6,681 subscribers based on their June 2017 AAM Audit.

In Essex County, The Sun is mailed to 19,375 homes, while Press Republican June 2017 audit shows 1,367 subscribers, and the Post Star has 199 subscribers in Essex County according to their June 2018 AAM Audit. The Daily Enterprise is not audited, but their total circulation is listed on SRDS as approximately 3,600.

In northern Warren County, The Sun is mailed to 13,223 homes. In the same circulation area, the Post Star has 1,009 subscribers according to their June 2018 audit.

In the result of the national media buyers survey, 91 percent of media buyers say they have experienced placing ads in free community newspapers. When asked about trustworthiness, free community newspapers ranked the highest with 67 percent in the very trustworthy and trustworthy category, followed closely by paid, daily papers at 60 percent.

The belief that free, community newspapers provide excellent value for advertisers was at 69 percent, and 93 percent of media buyers believe free newspapers fill a unique niche in the media mix.

All positive signs moving forward.